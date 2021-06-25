They’re real, but are they alien? – key takeaways from the Pentagon report

The long awaited report into UFOs issued by the US government was released on Friday, but for those wishing for confirmation that the Earth is being visited by alien intelligence, it did not provide much evidence.

Or indeed, any at all.

At just nine pages long the report – called Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) – was issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and described the run-ins that the US military has had with strange objects in the skies.

As expected it made no mention of aliens – though it did not dismiss the idea either – and did warn of the potential national security threat from the phenomenon, which was the main motivating factor behind the commissioning of the report.

Here are the key takeaways.

They are real – whatever ‘they’ are

Whatever the US military is encountering do seem to be real objects – in at least some of the incidents being reported. “Most of the UAP reported probably do represent physical objects given that a majority of UAP were registered across multiple sensors, to include radar, infrared, electro-optical, weapon seekers, and visual observation,” the report said.

They are a threat

Forgetting little green aliens, the US military – as is its wont – is genuinely concerned that the encounters with UAPs are a national security risk, especially if they represent a hitherto unknown technology in use by rival states. “UAP clearly pose a safety of flight issue and may pose a challenge to US national security … UAP would also represent a national security challenge if they are foreign adversary collection platforms or provide evidence a potential adversary has developed either a breakthrough or disruptive technology,” it said.

They are advanced

In a section headed “A Handful of UAP Appear to Demonstrate Advanced Technology” the report said that in 18 incidents, described in 21 reports, observers had spotted movements of UAPs that were puzzling. “Some UAP appeared to remain stationary in winds aloft, move against the wind, maneuver abruptly, or move at considerable speed, without discernable means of propulsion. In a small number of cases, military aircraft systems processed radio frequency (RF) energy associated with UAP sightings,” it said.

No mention of aliens

Sorry, folks, but the report makes no mention of aliens at all.

In fact, it says: “Our analysis of the data supports the construct that if and when individual UAP incidents are resolved they will fall into one of five potential explanatory categories: airborne clutter, natural atmospheric phenomena, USG or industry developmental programs, foreign adversary systems, and a catchall “other” bin.”

That “other” section is likely where alien hunters will seek to focus their attention.

More analysis is needed

The report concludes that much more study is needed.

“The majority of UAP data is from US navy reporting, but efforts are under way to standardize incident reporting across US military services and other government agencies to ensure all relevant data is captured with respect to particular incidents and any US activities that might be relevant,” the report said. “The UAPTF is currently working to acquire additional reporting, including from the US air force (USAF), and has begun receiving data from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).”

