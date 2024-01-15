The ‘real’ Battle of Pennsylvania: Sheetz vs. Wawa?

(WHTM) – If you know or meet someone from Pennsylvania, ask them one question, Sheetz or Wawa?

For out-of-staters, Sheetz and Wawa’s are gas stations that also have tasty made-to-order food, drinks, and even alcohol.

Both Sheetz and Wawa’s are open 24/7/365 and a great spot to fill up both your car and your stomach.

Sheetz and Wawa’s aren’t just found in Pennsylvania either. Sheetz is found in six states and Wawa is found in seven states.

Wawa has 1,042 locations with the most locations being in New Jersey with 289. Florida has the second most with 273 and Pennsylvania has the third most with 253.

Sheetz has 714 locations with the most being in Pennsylvania with 304. North Carolina has the second most with 117 and Virginia has the third most with 107.

So which came first?

If you guessed Sheetz you would be correct (kinda).

Sheetz was founded by Bob Sheetz in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania. After 11 years a second Sheetz would open a second store called Sheetz Kwik Shopper.

According to Sheetz, Bob would hire his brother, Steve, who at first worked part-time but in 1969 would become the general manager.

Sheetz would continue to grow under the brothers, eventually adding gasoline to their stores in 1973.

Bob would retire in the 1980s after opening 100 stores with his Steve. Sheetz would continue under Steve and Bob’s trusted business partner.

Today, Sheetz’s CEO and president is Joe S. Sheetz who is the son of Bob’s brother Joe M.

Sheetz has the following items on their made-to-order menu:

Fried Apps Mac N’ Cheese Bitez Mozzarella sticks Jalapeno Poppers Cheesy Bacon Broccoli Bitez Pickle Fryz

Breakfast

Burgers

Chicken

Dogz, Bratz, and Sausage

MexAmerican

Pizza

Drinks

And more

Wawa was founded originally as Wawa Dairy in 1902 and delivered milk products throughout the Philadelphia region.

So technically, Wawa is older than Sheetz in that regard, but the first Wawa Food Market didn’t open until April 16, 1964, in Folsom, Pennsylvania.

Wawa would move much quicker than Sheetz in expanding stores as they would have locations in New Jersey and Delaware by 1969 and serving hamburgers, fried chicken, and more at Wawa kitchens.

Did you know Auntie Anne’s was founded in Pennsylvania?

Speaking of food, one of the most popular Wawa foods started in 1970 as they would introduce pre-made hoagies and sandwiches.

According to Wawa, their slogan in 1972 was, “People on the Go – Go to Wawa Food Markets.” Build-to-order hoagies would start in the 1980s.

Throughout the 1990s, Wawa would introduce ATMs, open the first fuel store in Delaware, and expand to Virginia.

The slogan would be changed to, “Gottahava Wawa” in the 2000s, and in the 2010s, Wawa expanded their Build-to-Order food and drink menu.

Wawa offers the following food items:

Breakfast

Hoagies and Specialty Sandwiches

Salads

Chicken

Quesadillas and Burritos

Soup

Pizza

And More

According to the Forbes List of America’s Largest Private Companies, Sheetz comes in 27 with a revenue of $14 billion while Wawa ranks 20 with a revenue of $18.87 billion.

So whether you like Sheetz or Wawa we can agree that both that Pennsylvania has two delicious gas stations.

