The Real Black Billionaire Club: Crazy Rich Nigerians

News that Stephen Curry could be closing in on a $1 billion deal made a lot of Black people around the country smile. Oftentimes when people think about some of the richest Black people in the world though, we only think about people in the United States. But plenty of countries across the world have their own billionaires and millionaires, especially Nigeria.

There are a growing number of Black billionaires across the globe, but Nigeria has the most Black billionaires in the world. Here are some of them.

Aliko Dangote

Dangote is not only the wealthiest man in the country but also the wealthiest man in Africa and the richest Black man in the world. The founder and chairman of Dangote Cement, the country’s largest cement producer, has an estimated net worth of $12.5 billion.

Mike Adenuga

Adenuga is the owner of Globacom, a mobile phone network, and Conoil Producing, an oil company. He is the second richest person in Nigeria and has an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion.

Abdul Samad Rabiu

The son of successful businessman Isyaku Rabiu, Abdul Samad has an estimated net worth of $5.4 billion. He amassed that fortune through his cement production company, BUA Group. His company is also involved in real estate and sugar refining.

Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo

Better known as “Oil Money,” Kariboye-Igbo has helped changed the music industry in Nigeria forever. As the owner of Oil Money Records, Kariboye-Igbo has helped put a lot of up-and-coming Nigerian artists. As a result, he has an estimated net worth of $6.1 billion.

Arthur Eze

Prince Arthur Eze is the founder of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, a huge exploration and extraction company in Nigeria. He currently has an estimated net worth of $5.7 billion.

Cletus Ibeto

Ibeto is the head of the Ibeto Group, another cement production company. He has an estimated net worth of $3.8 billion.

Femi Otedola

Otedola has the biggest share in the publicly traded company, Forte Oil. In Nigeria, the company owns more than 500 gas stations. He has an estimated net worth of $1.8 billion.

Leo Stan Ekeh

Ekeh has an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion. He is the owner of Zinox Group, an ICT ecosystem and Konga, an electronics shop.

Orji Uzor Kalu

Kalu is a businessman and politician who represents Abia North Senatorial District and serves as the Chief Whip of the House of Senate. His wealth comes from being the CEO of SLOK Holding, a company with investments in media, oil trading, shipping and banking. Kalu has an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion.

Jimoh Ibrahim

Ibrahim is the owner of Global Fleet Group, a large business conglomerate that has its hands in multiple industries including gas, oil, insurance and real estate. His estimated net worth is $1.1 billion.

Tony Elumelu

After leaving the banking industry, Elumelu started Heirs Holdings, a conglomerate that invests in gas, oil, health care, and real estate. He has an estimated net worth of $1 billion.

Pascal Gabriel Dozie

Dozie is the founder of Diamond Bank and is also the owner of MTN Group, a mobile telecommunications company. Dozie has an estimated net worth of $1 billion.