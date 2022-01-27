The Real Brokerage Now Present in Ontario

TipRanks
·1 min read

The Real Brokerage (TSE: REAX), a technology-focused global real estate brokerage, has announced Thursday it is launching operations in Ontario, Canada.

Real already has a presence in Alberta. The real estate company also operates in 40 states and the District of Columbia in the United States.

Melissa Puklicz Named Ontario Broker of Record

Scott Benson, a broker, has been appointed as Real Canada's growth leader. With 10 years of real estate experience, Benson has led his team in selling more than C$350 million for 2021.

Real also named real estate broker Melissa Puklicz as Ontario's Broker of Record. Puklicz started her career in real estate in 2006. She has worked for numerous brokerages including Royal LePage, Sutton Group Quantum and Century 21.

Management Commentary

Real co-founder and CEO Tamir Poleg said, "This is an exciting time for Real to expand our international and Canadian footprint with Ontario. There are tremendous opportunities for growth in both Ontario and Canada and Melissa and Scott will be great leaders for this opening. They have an impressive track record and we look forward to working with them and welcoming them to our Real family."

Wall Street's Take

On January 25, Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi kept a Buy rating on REAX and set a price target of $4.10 (C$5.21). This implies 59.7% upside potential.

As Aftahi is the only analyst to have offered a stock rating for REAX in the last three months, the average Real Brokerage price target is C$5.21.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

Related News:
The Real Brokerage Buys Expetitle
Tricon Residential Launches Tricon Vantage

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • The 5 REITs With the Longest Dividend Histories

    Investors love REITs for their dividends, and this quintet has the best dividend records you can find. Here's a look at each.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • My 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Aristocrats generally offer some of the safest yields in the stock market, yet they also offer investors promising potential to outperform. When these dividend-growing companies maintain a payout ratio below 50%, it often highlights a market-beating balance between returning cash to shareholders and fueling future sales growth. Today, we will look at three Dividend Aristocrats that seem to have found this balance and look primed to continue outperforming the market.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • 4 REITS on the Verge of Becoming Dividend Achievers

    When a company hikes dividends for 10 years in a row, they reach Dividend Achiever status. This quartet is just about there.

  • 3 Defense Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    There are a lot of things that come to mind when you hear the term "defense stocks," but rarely do you hear "defense stocks" and "market-beating returns" in the same sentence. Defense, as an industry, tends to be a slow and steadily growing business that can wax and wane with congressional purse strings. Sure, you can find lots of defense businesses that will generate positive returns over long holding periods.

  • 3 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy if 2022 Brings a Bear Market

    As we near the end of the first month of a new year, the stock market is experiencing a lot of turmoil. 2021 was a huge recovery year after the 2020 crash, and the market ended on a high, with the S&P 500 up 26.9%. Another factor is premium valuations on growth stocks, whose prices are falling more in line with their real growth prospects.

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market for 2022?

    Investors are worried about a stock market crash, and they're trying to figure out how to weather the storm. The obvious reaction is to sell stocks and prevent further losses, but that might not be the wisest decision. The Federal Reserve took an aggressive stance on its tapering timeline in recent months.

  • Market signals scream buy after world stocks tumble

    Global equities are due a rebound after Wednesday's meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, several indicators based on market levels and positioning are signalling. Share markets have taken a beating as investors have ramped up bets that an era of ultra-low interest rates and vast pools of liquidity that boosted risk assets is fading quickly. The Fed is expected to signal later in the day that it will embark on policy tightening with rate hikes and balance sheet cutbacks.

  • Altria: iQOS cigarette alternative off market through 2022

    Marlboro-maker Altria said Thursday that its heat-not-burn cigarette, iQOS, probably won’t be back in U.S. stores for at least a year, while sales of its traditional cigarettes continued to slide. The Richmond, Virginia-based company updated investors on iQOS after being forced to pull it from the U.S. market late last year due to a patent dispute. The product, marketed as a less-harmful alternative to combustible cigarettes, is a tiny share of Altria’s revenue but key to its 10-year plan to switch its business away from traditional tobacco products.

  • DraftKings Is ‘Too Big an Opportunity to Ignore.’ Penn National Also Gets a Separate Upgrade.

    Both online gambling stocks are upgraded to Overweight as analysts see upside in the sports-betting market.

  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $39.45, marking a -1.42% move from the previous day.

  • Analysis-Fed tightening a sign to get the 'heck out' of U.S. stocks

    U.S. stock markets, after enjoying their best three-year run in more than two decades, may soon have to cede the top spot. With the Fed preparing to raise interest rates https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/inflation-fighting-fed-likely-flag-march-interest-rate-hike-2022-01-26 for the first time in almost four years, capital is starting to fan out of rate-sensitive U.S. shares into other parts of the world where markets are cheaper and potentially more resilient. The S&P 500's near 10% drop so far this year has surpassed losses on most non-U.S. indexes and some reckon that recent investment outflows from the market, first in a month according to BofA, are only the beginning.

  • 2 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    The Dividend King club is an exclusive one. It takes good management to grow a dividend for 50 or more years, and these two healthcare stocks offer that.

  • Want a 99% to 239% Return? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    These two companies operate in red-hot industries, and Wall Street remains bullish even amid the broad market sell-off.

  • Rivian Gets First Big Target Cut From Wall Street, Investors Are Watching Something Else.

    J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman cut his target price to $84 from $104. He continues to rate shares at the equivalent of Hold.

  • Stock-market selloff is so overdone, the bar is low for a positive Fed surprise, say JPMorgan analysts

    The stock-market selloff is even more severe than it looks on the surface, setting a low bar for a positive surprise from the Fed, say analysts led by Dubravko Lakos-Bujas at JPMorgan.