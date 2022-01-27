The Real Brokerage Now Present in Ontario

The Real Brokerage (TSE: REAX), a technology-focused global real estate brokerage, has announced Thursday it is launching operations in Ontario, Canada.

Real already has a presence in Alberta. The real estate company also operates in 40 states and the District of Columbia in the United States.

Melissa Puklicz Named Ontario Broker of Record

Scott Benson, a broker, has been appointed as Real Canada's growth leader. With 10 years of real estate experience, Benson has led his team in selling more than C$350 million for 2021.

Real also named real estate broker Melissa Puklicz as Ontario's Broker of Record. Puklicz started her career in real estate in 2006. She has worked for numerous brokerages including Royal LePage, Sutton Group Quantum and Century 21.

Management Commentary

Real co-founder and CEO Tamir Poleg said, "This is an exciting time for Real to expand our international and Canadian footprint with Ontario. There are tremendous opportunities for growth in both Ontario and Canada and Melissa and Scott will be great leaders for this opening. They have an impressive track record and we look forward to working with them and welcoming them to our Real family."

Wall Street's Take

On January 25, Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi kept a Buy rating on REAX and set a price target of $4.10 (C$5.21). This implies 59.7% upside potential.

As Aftahi is the only analyst to have offered a stock rating for REAX in the last three months, the average Real Brokerage price target is C$5.21.

