Real bullets fired in dispute over toy gun, police say

Two people are charged after an argument over a toy gun led to real gunfire.

Dyersburg Police officers said one person is in custody, charged with three counts of attempted murder, and another is on the run after a dispute over a Splat Gun.

Friday around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to the area of Parks Thurmond after hearing someone had been hit by a car and someone was firing a gun.

According to investigators, Miracle Randaul, 21, approached an acquaintance and another family member who were in a car.

An argument started after Randau asked for a Splat Gun, police said.

During the argument, Randual was hit by the car as the acquaintance tried to drive away.

As the vehicle was leaving, police said Randaul’s ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Triston Pirtle, opened fire on the vehicle.

Three people were inside the car, including a 10-year-old child and an 18-year-old.

Police said no one was hurt.

Officers collected five 9mm shell casings on the scene.

Pirtle is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was taken into custody Monday and is being held in jail pending Dyersburg City Court action, police said.

Randual is charged with three counts of assault and vandalism under $1,000.

Randual is not in custody.

Anyone with information about where Randaul can be found is asked to call Dyer County Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: