Real bullets fired in dispute over toy gun, police say
Two people are charged after an argument over a toy gun led to real gunfire.
Dyersburg Police officers said one person is in custody, charged with three counts of attempted murder, and another is on the run after a dispute over a Splat Gun.
Friday around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to the area of Parks Thurmond after hearing someone had been hit by a car and someone was firing a gun.
According to investigators, Miracle Randaul, 21, approached an acquaintance and another family member who were in a car.
An argument started after Randau asked for a Splat Gun, police said.
During the argument, Randual was hit by the car as the acquaintance tried to drive away.
As the vehicle was leaving, police said Randaul’s ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Triston Pirtle, opened fire on the vehicle.
Three people were inside the car, including a 10-year-old child and an 18-year-old.
Police said no one was hurt.
Officers collected five 9mm shell casings on the scene.
Pirtle is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
He was taken into custody Monday and is being held in jail pending Dyersburg City Court action, police said.
Randual is charged with three counts of assault and vandalism under $1,000.
Randual is not in custody.
Anyone with information about where Randaul can be found is asked to call Dyer County Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS.
