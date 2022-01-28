‘Some real bulls—’: Chris Brown reacts to being sued for allegedly drugging and raping woman on yacht

Chris Brown is hitting back at sexual assault claims in a new lawsuit.

The Grammy Award-winning R&B crooner is being sued by a woman, identified only as Jane Doe, who alleges that she was drugged and raped by Brown on a yacht that was docked near Diddy’s Florida home on Dec. 30, 2020.

Brown, 32, took to Instagram Story early Friday to send a message to his 103 million followers amid the latest accusations

“I hope yall see this pattern of (cap emoji — which according to urban dictionary say ‘is basically another word for lying’),” the “Loyal” singer wrote. “Whenever I’m releasing music or projects, ‘THEY’ try to pull some real bulls—.”

He followed up the message with a photo of himself smirking with his arms crossed adorning five baseball caps.

According to published reports, Doe, described as a “professional choreographer, dancer, model and musical artist” in the suit, claims she met Brown on a yacht parked at Diddy’s Star Island residence and accepted a red cup with a mixed drink from the singer.

She claims to have experienced “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness” when he gave her a second drink.

The suit alleges the woman became “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep.” Brown then allegedly took her to a bedroom while she was “drugged,” removed her bathing suit bottom and began kissing her. She claims the artist ignored her pleas to stop and proceeded to rape her.

The plaintiff says Brown contacted her the next day and demanded she take Plan B — a morning after emergency contraception pill.

“Terrified and distraught,” Doe claims she did as she was told, and never reported the incident to authorities.

Her attorneys, Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck, say she didn’t go to police because of embarrassment.

She is now seeking $20 million for “severe emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, emotional anguish, fear, anxiety, humiliation, depression, and other physical and emotional injuries, and damages (both economic and noneconomic)” because of the alleged incident.

Through the years, Brown has had numerous run-ins with the law.

In 2009, the platinum-selling Jive Record artist was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats following an explosive fight with his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, in Los Angeles. Brown pleaded guilty to a felony and accepted a plea deal of community labor, five years of probation, and domestic violence counseling.

In February 2013, Brown and his then-rival Drake were named in a lawsuit filed by French model Romain Julien, who was caught in a bottle-throwing brawl at swanky SoHo nightclub W.I.P. the summer before.

In January 2016, he was probed for allegedly punching a woman in the eye at a private party inside his suite at the Palms Casino Resort.

Another Jane Doe claimed she was sexually assaulted by a man and a woman at Brown’s Los Angeles home in February 2017.

In June 2021, he was accused of hitting a woman during an argument at a Southern California home.

