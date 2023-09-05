What are the real chances of winning with premium bonds?

More than 22 million people have money in Premium Bonds, making it one of the nation’s favourite savings products.

But the figures show even those with thousands invested face waiting hundreds of years for a win, in theory.

Instead of paying out regular interest, Premium Bonds returns are paid in the form of tax-free prizes between £25 to £1m – with no bonds guaranteed to win.

The winners are chosen using a lottery-style system – with 2.4m savers selected at random each month.

But consumers with modest pots face waits of hundreds of years for even the most paltry of rewards – and even those with the £50,000 maximum aren’t guaranteed returns.

A saver with £1,000 faces waiting three years to win £50 or £100 – and would have to become the oldest person to have ever lived at 124 to win £500.

To win the value of their pot again – another £1,000 – the saver will need to wait until 2350, an average of another 327 years.

A saver with a £25,000 pot would need to wait the equivalent of two lifetimes to win just £5,000 – and to win £50,000 would take 1,550 years.

The average 2023 winner who has £38,874 stashed away in bonds still faces a wait of up to three and a half years to win £500.

To claim £1,000 will take a decade, and winning £25,000 will see a saver wait more than 550 years.

Premium Bonds: the chances of winning prizes

Even those who hold the maximum value of £50,000 in the tax-free pot face waits of six years and six months to claim £1,000 and nearly 80 years for £5,000.

With a 5pc guaranteed return, that same £50,000 would earn £2,563.37 in a year in compound interest.

Less than 42pc of holders will achieve the new higher rate, analysis by a statistician working on behalf of the FBS shows.

It comes after a Freedom of Information request submitted by Telegraph Money found that 62pc Premium Bond holders have not won a prize at all since May 2004.

Ernie, NS&I’s electronic number generator, selects prize-winners at random each month.

From this month, NS&I is offering an equivalent rate of 4.65pc, the highest on offer since 1999, in an effort to attract more savers.

This means for each £100 paid into the bonds, £4.65 is paid out. For those with the biggest £50,000 pots, this represents an annual return of £2,325.

There are 5,785,904 prizes on offer each month from September, following a number of rate increases in previous months.

Two lucky savers will become millionaires, whereas 90 will win £100,000. The most common prizes are £100 and £50, with nearly 2.4m winners every month.

Rates have also risen on NS&I bonds as the Treasury-backed body seeks to shore up its customer base and achieve its government funding target of £7.5bn this year. NS&I is reportedly £400m behind target.

Its one-year Guaranteed Growth Bond, which now offers a 6.2pc return, is top of the savings market, beating all the major and challenger banks by around 0.2 percentage points.

Anna Bowes, of Savings Champion, said: “The lower the holding that you have in Premium Bonds, the less chance you’ll have of winning a prize on a regular basis – or indeed at all – even though the odds for each bond to win is now 22,000 to one.

“But for some people it’s still the thrill of what could happen that keeps them invested. What you need to consider is how important it is if you were to miss out on the interest you could earn elsewhere – if you win no prizes,” the savings expert explained.

James Blower, of consumer website Savings Guru, said while there’s more than £121bn held in Premium Bonds, almost all savers would be better off taking the 5pc on offer on the best easy-access accounts on the market.

“We also believe its appalling service score of 1.3 out of five on Trustpilot is starting to bite with savers increasingly frustrated at poor service levels giving NS&I a wide berth.

“Whereas historically NS&I could pay lower rates and win savers because its savings are backed by the Government, we think this is less the case now and that rates are having to be increased because of the service issues that savers have experienced.”

Megan Rimmer, financial planner at broker Quilter, said grandparents looking to give money to their grandchildren should be wary that the pots will most likely not win anything.

“A far better option would be to look at investing via a Junior ISA as this gives them a much greater chance of seeing this money grow.”

NS&I were contacted for comment.

