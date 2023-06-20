‘Real’ danger of Vladimir Putin using nuclear weapons, warns Joe Biden

Joe Biden speaking in California on Monday, where he warned about the danger of Vladimir Putin using nuclear weapons - AP/Susan Walsh

The threat of Vladimir Putin using tactical nuclear weapons is “real”, Joe Biden has said, days after denouncing the Kremlin’s deployment of such devices in Belarus.

On Saturday, the US president called his Russian counterpart’s announcement that Moscow had deployed its first tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus “absolutely irresponsible”.

“When I was out here about two years ago saying I worried about the Colorado river drying up, everybody looked at me like I was crazy,” Mr Biden told a group of donors in California on Monday.

He said he got similar looks “when I said I worry about Putin using tactical nuclear weapons”, but added: “It’s real.”

Last week, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, said his country had started taking delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons – some of which he said were three times more powerful than the atomic bombs the US dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

The deployment is Russia’s first move of such warheads – shorter-range, less powerful nuclear weapons that could be used on the battlefield – outside Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union.

The US has said it has no intention of altering its stance on strategic nuclear weapons in response to the deployment and has not seen any signs that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon.

In May, Russia dismissed Mr Biden’s criticism of its plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, saying the US had for decades deployed such nuclear weapons in Europe.

The Russian deployment is being watched closely by the US and its allies, as well as by China – which has repeatedly cautioned against the use of nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine.

