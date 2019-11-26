Will the Real ‘Decade from Hell’ Please Stand Up?

Just about ten years ago today, the cover of Time magazine labeled the 2000s “the decade from hell.”

“Bookended by 9/11 at the start and a financial wipeout at the end, the first 10 years of this century will very likely go down as the most dispiriting and disillusioning decade Americans have lived through in the post–World War II era,” Andrew Serwer wrote. “We’re still weeks away from the end of ’09, but it’s not too early to pass judgment. Call it the Decade from Hell, or the Reckoning, or the Decade of Broken Dreams, or the Lost Decade. Call it whatever you want — just give thanks that it is nearly over.”

I wrote at the time that couldn’t tell whether the article’s “aim was to declare a decade largely defined by the Bush presidency to be a nonstop cavalcade of disasters and misfortune, or simply to play to readers’ self-pity, and assure them that no one has ever had it as hard as they have.” I argued that the 2000s were not, by historical measures, particularly unprecedented or calamitous in terms of the economy, war, terrorism, or natural disasters.

And today, in late 2019 . . . the world of 2009 doesn’t look that bad, does it?

Let’s start by giving the 2010s some credit: The American economy is doing better on just about every front than it was ten years ago, with a much lower unemployment rate than in 2009.

Back then, Jeffrey Epstein was alive, a free man still widely accepted in high society. In the past years, Epstein and a whole herd of powerful, wealthy, famous, predatory creeps like him — Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose, Mark Halperin, Louis C.K., Kevin Spacey — have faced long-overdue consequences for their actions.

Back then, though ISIS didn’t really exist — or at least not in the form it came to take — Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Osama bin Laden, Moammar Qaddafi, Fidel Castro, and Robert Mugabe were still alive.

What’s more, if your political worldview can be summarized by “MAGA,” you’re probably thrilled with who’s president compared to 2009. Ten years ago, “President Hillary Clinton” was still a strong possibility, and the Clinton Foundation was nearing the peak of its influence.

But at the same time . . . a lot of things went wrong in the past ten years, so much so that you could easily argue the 2010s were closer to “the decade from hell” than the 2000s.

Deaths from opioid abuse nearly doubled from 2009 to 2015. They’ve leveled off since 2018, with “only” around 67,000 Americans dying from overdose between April of last year and April of this year. But the epidemic’s death toll is still staggering. One study from Ohio University calculated that more than 1 million years of human life were lost in the state of Ohio from overdose deaths between Jan. 1, 2009 and Dec. 31, 2018. More broadly, life expectancy for American men has dropped for three consecutive years. In 2009, 36,909 Americans committed suicide. By 2017, the most recent year with complete statistics, that number was up to 47,173.

Violent crime gradually declines just about every year, but Americans believe that crime is increasing. Is that just a matter of media coverage of violent crime being as intense as ever, or is it that particularly horrific and memorable violent crimes create the impression that crime is becoming more common? The number of active-shooter incidents — defined by the FBI as those in which “one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area” — has been around 20 to 30 per year from 2014 to 2018.

Hate crimes are notoriously difficult to measure, but they appear to have increased since 2014, well before President Trump took office. Before Trump’s rise, no one had heard of the “alt-Right.” America had always had racists and white supremacists, but back in 2009, we hadn’t seen large numbers of them gathering in Charlottesville and chanting “Jews will not replace us.” Now we have, and it wasn’t pretty.

Ten years ago, Syria hadn’t yet suffered a civil war that killed more people than any international organization could calculate with any confidence. Europe had not been flooded with refugees from Syria, the rest of the Middle East, and Libya. Right now, there are protests, sometimes violent, going on in Chile, Bolivia, France, Lebanon, Iraq, Sudan, and Algeria. Each protest has its own distinct causes, but a general theme of anger — over a lack of economic opportunity, a high cost of living, and a sense that wealthy and politically powerful elites have forgotten about everyone else — pervades them all.