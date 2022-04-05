'Real disappointment': Biden, health officials at odds with Congress over U.S. role in funding worldwide battle against COVID

Congress is abandoning America's responsibility to help the world fight COVID-19 and is putting the nation at risk, Biden administration and global health officials said Tuesday.

Lawmakers agreed Monday to provide less than half of the $22.5 billion President Biden had requested to continue the battle against COVID-19, stripping all spending that would have supported vaccination and care outside the United States.

"It's a real disappointment that there's no global funding in this bill," White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said at an afternoon briefing Tuesday.

Global health expert Lawrence Gostin was even blunter.

"I think it's a betrayal of America's global health responsibility," said Gostin, a university professor at Georgetown.

As the pandemic rages around the world, the virus has the chance to develop mutations that could make it more dangerous or less susceptible to vaccines and treatments.

"It's very much against our self interest" to stop supporting global vaccination efforts, Gostin said. "It could really set us back to ground zero."

Without the funding, Zients said, there won't be enough money to meet commitments to help vaccinate 70% of the world by September, or to provide enough oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients or to maintain the genetic sequencing that can flag the development of new, potentially dangerous variants.

President Joe Biden receives a fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the South Court Auditorium on March 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. Before receiving his second booster shot President Biden gave remarks call on Congress to pass further legislation to provide more funding to aid the Covid-19 pandemic response.

Supplying doses of vaccine is no longer the major challenge, said Zients, thanks to donations of vaccines by the United States. But now, many countries are having trouble delivering shots to people who need them – "turning vaccines into vaccinations," as he put it.

"Getting more people vaccinated is one of the best ways to get people protected here and at home," Zients said.

Kristin Urquiza, co-founder of Marked by COVID, an advocacy group, agrees it's crucial for the U.S. to remain part of the global vaccination effort.

"We need to be doing everything in our power, recognizing that COVID will continue to outsmart us," said Urquiza whose father died of COVID-19, "in particular if we are not deploying an international vaccine strategy."

