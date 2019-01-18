How to Find a Real Estate Agent

When it comes to the proper care of your home, hiring a professional to help with plumbing, electrical or basic maintenance needs can mean the difference between a successful job and a mistake that can cost you thousands.

It's no different in the case of buying or selling your home. The necessary steps in the real estate process change over the years, so you might as well have someone on your side who's well-versed in the nuances and can help ensure you get the best possible deal.

You always have the option to purchase a home without an agent's help or put your house on the market as for sale by owner. But if you're not familiar with the buying or selling process, you may skip over necessary steps, whether it's failing to fix peeling paint or missing a deadline for due diligence when you're under contract, that require you to go back and take more time. You could also find that you're not on an even playing field when it comes to negotiating the deal, leading you to ultimately pay more for the purchase or make less money in a sale.

But not every agent is going to be the right fit for you. Here's what you need to know about searching for top real estate agents, interviewing potential candidates and understanding what services you can expect as you work toward a successful transaction.

The process of finding the right real estate agent includes:

-- Reaching out early in the process if you need more guidance.

-- Asking friends, family and neighbors for recommendations.

-- Checking out reviews online and writing down names from signs in your neighborhood.

-- Interviewing multiple agents to find the right one.

-- Discussing expectations for communication and time management.

-- As the seller, talking commission and additional cost expectations.

[Read: 9 Red Flags to Watch for When Picking a Real Estate Agent.]

When Should You Start Your Real Estate Agent Search?

A real estate agent can serve as your guide from start to finish during the home purchase or sale process, so don't be afraid to start reaching out to potential agents even though you're still not quite ready to put your house on the market or haven't figured out which lender is best for you.

For first-time homebuyers, a real estate agent can often help you assess the different mortgage programs. You can use her as a knowledgeable sounding board to talk through your financial concerns and needs before you apply for preapproval for a loan. Your agent can then use this in-depth knowledge to narrow the search for best-fit homes within your budget and other details as you move toward homeownership.

For sellers, bringing an agent into the fold sooner rather than later eliminates the possibility of unnecessary steps in prepping a house for the market. During initial interviews, your agent will likely tour your house and tell you which updates, repairs and renovations will help you get top dollar for the property.

With the right repairs completed, a serious conversation about what your home is truly worth will help you avoid overpricing the property, which can leave it sitting on the market for too long. "Everyone always thinks their house is probably worth more than it is," says Gary Malin, president of Citi Habitats, a real estate brokerage in New York City. You need an agent who's willing to have that honest conversation from the start to help ensure a successful sale.

How Do You Find the Right Agent?

Knowing you need an agent is a great start, but now you have to find the right one for you. "People think that all agents are equal, and I think that there's different levels of services provided by agents, and of course, commissions can vary," says Barb Pepoon, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Northbrook, Illinois.

Here are the basics you'll need to start your search, filter through your options and find the best real estate professional to fit your needs.

Agent, Realtor or broker? A real estate agent by any other name is still an agent, whether you more often hear Realtor, broker or licensed real estate salesperson. The differences are in affiliation or certification level.

Here's the basic breakdown:

-- Real estate agent. An agent is anyone who holds a license to practice real estate issued by his or her state.

-- Licensed real estate salesperson. This requires the same certification as a real estate agent. The "licensed salesperson" title is more common in some parts of the U.S. -- most notably the New York City area.