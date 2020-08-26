Real estate agent showing home escapes 2 men trying to pull her into SUV, Ohio cops say

An Ohio real estate agent managed to escape after two men tried to abduct her while she was waiting to show a home last week, police say.

The 54-year-old woman was waiting for a home showing in North Ridgeville on Aug. 22 when two men approached her in a silver SUV, police said in a Wednesday news release posted to Facebook.

The real estate agent had a brief conversation with the two men before the driver asked her for a business card, police said.

When she tried to hand the driver her card, he grabbed her arm and attempted to pull her into the vehicle, according to North Ridgeville police.

The real estate agent told police the passenger yelled, “Get her in here!” and “let’s go” during the struggle, officials said.

She was ultimately able to get free of the driver and into her own vehicle, and she locked the doors, police said. She suffered bruising and cuts to her arm.

The men sped away from the home, according to police.

David Helton, 45, and Michael Evans, 37, were arrested several days later on Wednesday following an investigation. Both were charged with third-degree abduction, a felony, and first-degree assault, a misdemeanor, police said.

The two men were taken to Lorain County Jail. Their arraignments are scheduled for Thursday, police said.

North Ridgeville is roughly 20 miles west of Cleveland.