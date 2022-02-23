🌱 Real Estate + Bracket Watch + Open House

Hey, neighbors! Cassie Fambro here with a fresh edition of the Davidson Daily.

Morning showers; clearing. High: 69 Low: 54.

Bracket Watch: Arkansas Makes Its Move; Michigan Enters Pivotal Stretch (CalBearsMaven) Real Estate Roundup For Davidson Area (Davidson Patch) Publix to open another grocery store in Charlotte region, anchoring new shopping center (Charlotte Observer) Central Piedmont Community College: Message To College On Coronavirus: College Moving To Face-Mask-Optional Status Feb. 26 (Press Release Desk ) Town Of Davidson: Community Invited To Live Davidson Open House - February 27, 3-6pm, Ada Jenkins Center (Press Release Desk )





Mecklenburg County Community Support Services: "We’re currently accepting submissions for the Do The Write Thing essay contest, which asks middle schoolers to write about their experience with youth violence. Grand prize winners receive an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., w..." (Facebook)

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library: "Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is pleased to welcome Queens University of Charlotte as a community partner for Community Read 2022! View the full list of partners and learn more about this year's program here --> bit.ly/3BW2Uf5" (Facebook)

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library: "We hope you are planning to spend your lunch with us this Wednesday for a meaningful Parent Lunch and Learn and panel discussion on "How to Talk About Race with Kids." Learn significant terminology to share with your child as well as str..." (Facebook)

Mecklenburg County Government: "Hear the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine and your kids. You have three more opportunities to get your questions answered right from Public Health » https://meck.co/3LmwXmk" (Facebook)

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library: "When life gives you libraries with cocktail books, make margaritas. We've got you covered this #NationalMargaritaDay. Check out our "Classics & Cocktails" booklist here --> https://bit.ly/3s6ia7v #cmlibrary" (Facebook)

Town of Davidson, NC -- Town Hall: "The Davidson Comprehensive Plan, and the town’s 2020-21 Strategic Plan, identified a need for the town to focus on the area of Equity and Inclusion. Read more and track the town's progress here: http://townofdavidson.org/CivicAlerts.aspx..." (Facebook

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month (February 28)

Get A ‘Taste Of Paradise’ During This Exclusive Event At Atlantis (February 28)

