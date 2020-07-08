Real-estate developers won't rename 'plantation' properties in South Carolina, Florida

ORMOND BEACH, Florida — When Charlene Smith and her husband Matthew began searching for a place to live in Florida, they considered several communities before deciding on ICI Homes’ Plantation Bay.

The couple moved from New York City into their new home here three weeks ago. While both are Black, the community’s name didn’t bother them at the time.

But it caused one of their friends back in New York to cringe.

“When she heard the name Plantation Bay, she said ugh,” said Charlene Smith of her friend, who is Black.

That friend is not the only one taking exception to the word “plantation” these days. The growing national Black Lives Matter movement has inspired petition drives to change the names of “plantation” communities in South Carolina as well as in South Florida.

The reason: connotations the word “plantation” has to slavery in the pre-Civil War South.

However, developers of several communities in Volusia and Flagler counties that carry the name “plantation” said they have not received complaints, and they do not plan to change the names.

Volusia and Flagler counties are home to several “plantation” communities. They include Halifax Plantation, Plantation Oaks of Ormond Beach and in Flagler, Sugar Mill Plantation and Plantation Bay.

Flagler County is also home to Palm Coast Plantation as well as the Bulow Plantation manufactured home park. West Volusia is home to the DeBary Plantation golf course community.

Developers of plantation communities in Volusia and Flagler counties said they were unaware of any public outcries locally to change the names of their developments.

“It never even occurred to me that it was something that needed doing,” said Scott Vanacore of Vanacore Homes in Ormond Beach.

Vanacore, along with his brother Todd, took over as developers of Halifax Plantation seven years ago. The community was named by its original developer some 20 years ago, Vanacore said.

“Plantation Bay, Plantation Oaks, Sugar Mill Plantation and Halifax Plantation are all in the same five-mile radius that I believe were named after the old sugar plantations that were in the area back in the 1800s,” Vanacore said.

“I just know that the whole area was about the sugar plantations that were here centuries ago. That’s the history of the area,” said Vanacore who was born in upstate New York, but grew up in Ormond Beach. “I have no idea whether those plantations used slaves.”

The nearly 5,000-acre Bulow Sugar Mill Plantation was, in fact, built and manned almost entirely by slaves, according to multiple history accounts.

It was one of the largest plantations in territorial East Florida in the early 1800s, according to the website trailoffloridasindianheritage.org.

The National Parks Service website for the Bulow Plantation Ruins Historic State Park states that Bulow Plantation owner Charles Bulow had 300 slaves. A placard at the park states that the plantation had 159 slaves in its final years when it was run by the Bulow’s son John.

The Bulow Plantation was abandoned and destroyed in the Second Seminole War in the mid-1830s. Remnants of the plantation’s slave cabins can still be seen at the state park.

Altamonte Springs resident Judy Alper visited Bulow Plantation Ruins Historic State Park on Thursday. She said she shuddered when she read the placards at the park stating how the plantation was once home to slaves.

“My late husband Harvey was an attorney,” said Alper. “He would be contacted by people wanting to name their business or subdivision a ‘plantation’ and he would never allow it. He would say there’s a better name somewhere.”