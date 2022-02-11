Real Estate ETFs: Homebuilders Vs REITs

Jessica Ferringer
·3 min read

After slowly trending up in the years after the financial crisis, new home sales spiked exponentially in the latter half of 2020.

Low mortgage rates and people spending more time at home were the factors driving this uptick in housing demand, bringing levels relatively close to the peak before the housing bubble burst in 2008.

Homebuilder ETFs were a natural beneficiary of this spike in demand. Both the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) and the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) outperformed the broad-market SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) over the course of 2021.

Signs Of Softening

However, with rates on the rise this year, there are signs that this might have the effect of cooling demand. Data released on Feb. 9 showed that mortgage refinance applications had fallen by 7% for the week and were 52% lower than the prior year.

Refinance applications are more sensitive to rate moves than new mortgage applications, since refinancing is optional. And many homebuyers have already locked in low rates over the past several years.

But mortgage applications are also declining, with the same report showing a 12% year-over-year decline. Performance of homebuilder ETFs so far this year suggests the market is picking up on this as well.

The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) has fallen by 15.8% so far this year, while the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) is faring only slightly better, down 14.3%. REIT funds, on the other hand, seem to offer slightly more protection.

Broad Definition

Though both homebuilders and REIT funds are real estate plays, they can perform differently based on the market environment.

Homebuilder ETFs like ITB and XHB hold equities of companies that are involved in homebuilding, as well as related companies including manufacturers, sellers and distributors of housewares and home furnishings.

Courtesy of FactSet

This broad definition of “home construction” explains Home Depot and Sherwin-Williams Company’s presence in the top holdings of this ETF.

REIT ETFs provide exposure to companies that own and operate income-producing real estate properties. Both the Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) and the iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) offer exposure to a wide range of REITs, including industrial, retail and residential REITs. REITs are also obligated to distribute 90% of income in the form of dividends.

Pros & Cons

This feature means that REITs are sensitive to rising rates, as higher rates can make this asset class less attractive, all else being equal. But even taking rising rates into consideration, REITs could potentially be better situated for the environment going forward.

As rising rates push buyers out of the housing market, this could serve to increase demand for rentals, increasing prices, which historically has been beneficial for REITs.

Inflation is also benefiting other REITs, such as warehouse giant Prologis, which is the top holding in both SCHH and REET. Prologis’ recent earnings report showed that the company was able to increase rental rates on renewed leases by 33%.

(Use our stock finder tool to find an ETF’s allocation to a certain stock.)


Meanwhile, an acceleration of return-to-office plans could boost office REITs, which make up nearly 11% of REET and 7% of SCHH.

Should the positive effects on REITs from higher levels of inflation outweigh the effect of rising rates, REIT ETFs could continue to outshine homebuilder ETFs in the near term.

Contact Jessica Ferringer at jessica.ferringer@etf.com or follow her on Twitter

Recommended Stories


Permalink | © Copyright 2022 ETF.com. All rights reserved

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Block (Square) Is Rising on Friday

    The stock market had a muted open on Friday, with all three major averages hovering near the flatline shortly after the opening bell. Block is rising today thanks to not one but two major analyst upgrades. First, an analyst with Bank of America upgraded Block from neutral to buy and placed a $185 price target on the stock.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

    If you're looking for stable businesses with long payout track records that appear set to continue, consider Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR), and STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR). At first glance, Chevron's focus on fossil fuels may appear antiquated as the auto industry's focus is shifting toward electric vehicles.

  • Shell, BP amassed cash in 2021 as energy shortage unfolded

    After the coronavirus pandemic shocked the energy industry in 2020, oil and gas companies have bounced back.

  • 7 Energy Stocks That Shorts Are Betting Against

    It could be a good time to go short, because the consensus wisdom is that oil prices will stay high all year. Evidence to the contrary could slam the stocks.

  • Philadelphia real estate investment trust sells 316-unit apartment complex

    A "townhome-style" apartment complex in North Central San Antonio has sold to an investment group with offices in Austin and Los Angeles.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? 2022 Guidance Soothes Worries Amid Buyback Hopes

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Move over, Tom Brady: Rams' Andrew Whitworth relishes new status as NFL's oldest active player

    At 40, Los Angeles Rams starter Andrew Whitworth is doing something that no other left tackle in the history of the NFL has done.

  • Why Teladoc Stock Jumped on Friday

    The stock's gain was likely due to an analyst's move to start coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a price target well above where shares of the growth stock are trading today. Goldman Sachs analyst Cindy Motz thinks Teladoc is well positioned for the ongoing digitalization of healthcare. The analyst's bullish note comes ahead of Teladoc's fourth-quarter earnings report later this month.

  • Exxon Mobil expands oil futures, products trading in Europe

    Exxon Mobil is injecting new cash into oil trading in Europe after a retreat on its ambitious expansion plans last year, three people with knowledge of the matter said. Exxon slashed funding for its trading division in 2020 as part of wider cuts, leaving traders without the capital they needed to take full advantage of the volatile oil market during peak COVID-19 lockdowns. The company’s cautious strategy during the pandemic sparked the exodus of some senior-level recruits from the previous couple of years, along with Exxon veterans, after they were restricted to routine hedging and deals.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • After Alphabet’s Stock Split, Amazon and Others Look Ripe to Split Shares

    Stock splits generally lift the share prices, and if giants Amazon.com follow in its footsteps, the S&P 500 would see a big boost, as well.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • Textron Aviation bringing back Turbo Skylane aircraft

    Textron Aviation on Thursday announced that it will return the Cessna Turbo Skylane T182T to its product lineup. The local Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) division halted the turbo model in 2013. The single-engine piston aircraft was originally introduced in 2001.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • 2 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    For investors just starting out or on the doorstep of retirement, these two companies offer reliability.

  • Analysts Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • A bullish stock market story is quietly unfolding

    Since the beginning of the year, business news has been riddled with stories about historic market volatility, decades-high inflation rates, and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve. Amid this backdrop, a bullish story has been emerging.

  • Want $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $10,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Just $10,000 spread out among these three high-yield dividend stocks can line up over $1000 worth of dividends per year.