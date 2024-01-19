Real estate firm is betting on Rochester with $120 million investments in downtown and Shoppes on Maine

Jan. 19—ROCHESTER — Northland, a national real estate private equity firm, which has invested $120 million in Rochester, is enthusiastic about the future of downtown.

The Massachusetts-based Northland made headlines in the first week of 2024

when the firm paid $37.31 million for the 154-unit Maven apartment complex

in downtown Rochester.

Mike Campbell, vice president of investments at Northland, sees a lot of potential in downtown areas as they evolve in the wake of the change driven by the pandemic.

"Some may call it a contrarian play but the reality is that Northland believes in the longterm strength of walkable, well-amanenitized, and safe urban locations in markets across the country. The Maven sits at the nexus of Discovery Square and in the heart of the future DMC expansion," stated Campbell. "The best reason to believe in downtown Rochester is that the largest local employer, the city, county, and state government are all locked arm in arm with investing in the continued success of downtown Rochester."

Residents of The Maven will see some changes in how they interact with the building owner. Northland says it is implementing its "resident-focused management platform to improve the overall living experience at Maven."

The firm also has high hopes for

the 9,000-square-feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space.

That space has stood empty since The Maven opened, despite efforts to find tenants.

"We're also committed to being a positive force in the Discovery Square District by seeking the best way to activate the street-level experience," wrote Campbell in response to questions about the empty space.

The Maven purchase is Northland's second acquisition and third investment in Rochester, which is the only Minnesota city in its national portfolio.

Northland purchased SoRoc on Maine,

an 186-unit garden community with buildings along Maine Avenue Southeast, for $35.34 million in 2022. SoRoc, which was built as Maine Heights in 2016, is located behind Subaru of Rochester in the Shoppes on Maine area.

Soon after buying it,

Northland announced a $28 million expansion of SoRoc

to add two more buildings with an additional 190 units. That expansion is expected to be completed early this year

Northland describes itself as "a real estate private equity firm with $8 billion of assets under management, including more than 26,000 residential units and 2.1 million square feet of commercial space, and a $3 billion development pipeline."