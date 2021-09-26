Real Estate Investing Guru Mindy Jensen Says To Avoid These Types of Properties

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
Mindy Jensen
Mindy Jensen

Mindy Jensen is the co-host of the “BiggerPockets Money” podcast and the co-author of “First-Time Home Buyer, The Complete Playbook To Avoiding Rookie Mistakes.” She’s also a licensed real estate agent in Colorado and has been buying and selling homes since 1998. She is passionate about helping buyers make intelligent, informed decisions about their home purchases.

Recognized by GOBankingRates as one of Money’s Most Influential, here she shares the types of properties real estate investors should avoid, why you shouldn’t fall in love with a potential investment property and how to get started in real estate investing if you’re low on capital.

Find Out: 50 Cities With the Most Overpriced Homes
Read More: Americans Are Moving Into Larger, More Affordable Homes, According to Zillow

What advice would you give your younger self about real estate investing?

START! Get a license and start working as a real estate agent. Dive deep into your market and learn everything you can about it. What are houses selling for in great condition? What are they selling for in awful condition? What is the job market like? What are houses renting for?

Once I knew all of that, I’d start buying houses — old houses in appreciating markets to fix up and sell, nicer houses in stable markets to rent out to great tenants. I would also tell myself to avoid condos, townhouses, and homes in strict HOA neighborhoods or neighborhoods that have high association fees. I want to be in control of my expenses.

Learn: 20 Great Cities With Shockingly Cheap Real Estate

What are the biggest mistakes people make when it comes to investing in real estate?

  • Not running the numbers and making sure there is enough left over for a decent return on their investment.

  • Falling in love with a property — there will be others that are just as great. If the numbers don’t work, don’t buy the property.

  • Not having a large reserve fund or being able to cash flow repairs and mortgage payments. If [the COVID-19 pandemic] taught us anything, it’s to be well funded.

‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Robert Kiyosaki: You Should Never Say ‘I Can’t Afford That’

What are some rules of thumb you swear by when it comes to choosing an investment property?

  • Have multiple exit strategies. The market can change in a split second. Your sale can fall through at the last minute. Be prepared for anything, and be able to pivot with circumstances out of your control.

  • If the property does not have more than one way to make you money, it isn’t a great investment.

  • NEVER buy weird. Weird, unique, unusual are all four-letter words in real estate. You want normal, traditional, interesting-but-ordinary when you are buying a house.

What advice would you give to someone who wants to invest in real estate but may not have the capital to make such a large investment?

If you want to get started investing without a lot of money, you’re starting from a weak position. How are you going to handle emergency repairs? How are you going to pay the mortgage when your tenant does not pay rent? There are ways to mitigate your exposure, such as “house hacking” — renting an extra room(s) in your house — or live-in flipping, where you actually live in the home while you’re renovating it. (Bonus tax advantages for living in your flip: if you live in/own it for two of the last five years, you pay $0 in capital gains taxes, up to $250,000 if you’re single and $500,000 if you’re married.)

Read: Finance Pro Rachel Cruze Shares the Biggest Money Mistake You’re Probably Making

There are other ways around not having capital like partnering with someone who does have the money. If you go this route, make sure to get everything in writing before you enter the partnership. Everyone is friends before the deal, but not always friends afterward. Write up the “rules” of the investment/partnership while everyone is still friendly.

More From GoBankingRates

Jaime Catmull contributed to the reporting for this article.

Last updated: July 13, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Real Estate Investing Guru Mindy Jensen Says To Avoid These Types of Properties

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Overwhelming Number of Homebuyers Willing To Rent Indoor and Outdoor Spaces as Side Hustle — Are You?

    In the age of the side hustle, it's not surprising that more Americans are looking for new ways to bring in extra income. For homeowners, that means renting out space to others -- and many are doing...

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

    The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

  • Here's the Most Important Trend Investors Are Ignoring

    You might think of aging populations, or the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported earlier this year that the U.S. fertility rate (the number of births per 1,000 women over their lifetimes) reached a record low in 2020. U.S. fertility rates have "generally been below replacement since 1971," according to the CDC.

  • China Detains Chiefs of Troubled HNA Amid Xi Wider Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe chairman and CEO of China’s HNA Group Co. were detained by police, the latest twist in the saga of the once high-flying conglomerate whose debt-fueled acquisitions became an early symbol of the c

  • What happened to Whataburger?

    Whataburger has teamed up with Katy-based ubiquitous ice chest biz to serve fans an all-new cooler - decked out in its signature orange and white stripes, of course.

  • Russia's Lavrov says Taliban recognition 'not on the table'

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that international recognition of the Taliban was not currently under consideration. Lavrov was speaking on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders in New York for the U.N. General Assembly. "The question of international recognition of the Taliban at the present juncture is not on the table," Lavrov told a news conference.

  • Column: You want the house, so you write the owner a love letter. But the practice is under fire

    Critics say real estate love letters, common in tight markets, can be a tool of discrimination.

  • Russia says it's in sync with US, China, Pakistan on Taliban

    Russia, China, Pakistan and the United States are working together to ensure that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers keep their promises, especially to form a genuinely representative government and prevent extremism from spreading, Russia’s foreign minister said Saturday. Sergey Lavrov said the four countries are in ongoing contact.

  • How Scared of the Stock Market Should You Be Right Now?

    September has historically been a rocky month for the stock market, and this year has been no exception. Last week, stock values tumbled early on as COVID-19-related fears and concerns about China's property market spooked investors to their core. Whether you're new to investing or have been at it for years, you may wondering how safe the stock market is right now and whether you should keep your money in it.

  • Democrats take aim at GOP blocks on Biden diplomatic nominees

    “This chamber under this leadership is not going to tolerate a few members who want to muck up the confirmation process to make a scene,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

  • Miami police chief compares actions of some commissioners to Cuba’s Communist regime

    On the eve of an emergency commission meeting that threatens to shorten his already brief tenure in Miami, Police Chief Art Acevedo broke a brief silence and penned a scathing eight page memo that is likely to play a big part in Monday’s showdown.

  • Eli Manning reflects on his final farewell to Giants fans | New York Giants

    After speaking at his number retirement ceremony, Eli Manning touches on the outpouring of love from fans and his final message to New York.

  • If You Zoom in On Prince Harry's Laptop Case It Says the Cutest Thing

    It's an adorable message about being a father.

  • Storm to bring drought relief, raise fire danger in parts of Northwest

    As wildfires rage and largely dry conditions continue across the West, residents and firefighters alike are anxiously waiting for Mother Nature to lend a helping hand as the wettest period of the year is right around the corner. Fortunately for some, relief is on the way, while for others, the danger will remain high. Some relief arrived in the Pacific Northwest last weekend, with places from Portland, Oregon, to Seattle picking up a few inches of rainfall, while areas in the Olympic and Cascade

  • Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and the NFL Stars With the Top-Selling Merchandise

    The NFL is back, and when the action starts on Sept. 9, you'll notice a pattern. The biggest names on the field are also the names that you're most likely to see on the backs of the jerseys that fans...

  • Mortgage rates inch up — and signs say even bigger increases are ahead

    Rates remain historically low, a survey says. But borrowers who delay may be sorry.

  • How Much Do Navy SEALs and Other Special Ops Make?

    We're all familiar with the commercials encouraging Americans to enlist in the military. Action-packed and provocative, these ads (even those that call out individual career types) tend to keep it...

  • Imran Khan paints Pakistan as victim of US ungratefulness

    Prime Minister Imran Khan sought to cast Pakistan as the victim of American ungratefulness and an international double standard in his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday. In a prerecorded speech aired during the evening, the Pakistani prime minister touched on a range of topics that included climate change, global Islamophobia and “the plunder of the developing world by their corrupt elites” — the latter of which he likened to what the East India Company did to India. It was for India's government that Khan reserved his harshest words, once again labeling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government “fascist.”

  • Investors one-year losses grow to 17% as the stock sheds US$158m this past week

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you...