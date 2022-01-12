Real Estate Investing Guru Mindy Jensen Says To Avoid These Types of Properties

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
Mindy Jensen
Mindy Jensen

Mindy Jensen is the co-host of the “BiggerPockets Money” podcast and the co-author of “First-Time Home Buyer, The Complete Playbook To Avoiding Rookie Mistakes.” She’s also a licensed real estate agent in Colorado and has been buying and selling homes since 1998. She is passionate about helping buyers make intelligent, informed decisions about their home purchases.

Recognized by GOBankingRates as one of Money’s Most Influential, here she shares the types of properties real estate investors should avoid, why you shouldn’t fall in love with a potential investment property and how to get started in real estate investing if you’re low on capital.

Find Out: 50 Cities With the Most Overpriced Homes
Read More: Americans Are Moving Into Larger, More Affordable Homes, According To Zillow

What advice would you give your younger self about real estate investing?

START! Get a license and start working as a real estate agent. Dive deep into your market and learn everything you can about it. What are houses selling for in great condition? What are they selling for in awful condition? What is the job market like? What are houses renting for?

Once I knew all of that, I’d start buying houses — old houses in appreciating markets to fix up and sell, nicer houses in stable markets to rent out to great tenants. I would also tell myself to avoid condos, townhouses, and homes in strict HOA neighborhoods or neighborhoods that have high association fees. I want to be in control of my expenses.

Learn: 20 Great Cities With Shockingly Cheap Real Estate

What are the biggest mistakes people make when it comes to investing in real estate?

  • Not running the numbers and making sure there is enough left over for a decent return on their investment.

  • Falling in love with a property — there will be others that are just as great. If the numbers don’t work, don’t buy the property.

  • Not having a large reserve fund or being able to cash flow repairs and mortgage payments. If [the COVID-19 pandemic] taught us anything, it’s to be well funded.

‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Robert Kiyosaki: You Should Never Say ‘I Can’t Afford That’

What are some rules of thumb you swear by when it comes to choosing an investment property?

  • Have multiple exit strategies. The market can change in a split second. Your sale can fall through at the last minute. Be prepared for anything, and be able to pivot with circumstances out of your control.

  • If the property does not have more than one way to make you money, it isn’t a great investment.

  • NEVER buy weird. Weird, unique, unusual are all four-letter words in real estate. You want normal, traditional, interesting-but-ordinary when you are buying a house.

What advice would you give to someone who wants to invest in real estate but may not have the capital to make such a large investment?

If you want to get started investing without a lot of money, you’re starting from a weak position. How are you going to handle emergency repairs? How are you going to pay the mortgage when your tenant does not pay rent? There are ways to mitigate your exposure, such as “house hacking” — renting an extra room(s) in your house — or live-in flipping, where you actually live in the home while you’re renovating it. (Bonus tax advantages for living in your flip: if you live in/own it for two of the last five years, you pay $0 in capital gains taxes, up to $250,000 if you’re single and $500,000 if you’re married.)

Read: Finance Pro Rachel Cruze Shares the Biggest Money Mistake You’re Probably Making

There are other ways around not having capital like partnering with someone who does have the money. If you go this route, make sure to get everything in writing before you enter the partnership. Everyone is friends before the deal, but not always friends afterward. Write up the “rules” of the investment/partnership while everyone is still friendly.

More From GOBankingRates

Jaime Catmull contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Real Estate Investing Guru Mindy Jensen Says To Avoid These Types of Properties

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Your Real Estate Agent Leading You Astray? 3 Red Flags to Look Out For

    Image source: Getty Images You're not required to hire a real estate agent when you purchase a home. After all, you can search listings and set up appointments to see homes yourself. But if you're a buyer, there's really no reason not to enlist the help of an agent -- it's sellers who are on the hook for real estate agent fees, not buyers, so there's little to lose by having a professional guide your home search.

  • These Potting Benches Rival Joanna Gaines's Garden Workstation

    If you find yourself suffering from sore arms and legs after exercising your green thumb, you may be in the market for a potting bench.

  • US inflation jumped 7% in December as prices rise at rates unseen in decades

    December is the seventh consecutive month in which inflation topped 5%, a blow to the Biden administration and Federal Reserve A shopper looks at produce in Washington DC. Photograph: Will Oliver/EPA The price of goods and services in the US continue to rise at rates unseen in decades, jumping 7% in December compared to the same month last year – the seventh consecutive month in which inflation has topped 5%. The news represents a blow to the Biden administration and the Federal Reserve, which u

  • 6 Top Tips for How To Turn $1,000 Into $10,000

    The opportunity to multiply an initial investment by 10 is one that most people wouldn't pass up. However, the truth is that turning $1,000 into $10,000 is probably not going to happen overnight -- or...

  • Which Vaccine Stocks Will Make You a Fortune in 2022?

    For example, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared 2,700% in 2020. Of course, it's impossible to predict with 100% certainty which companies will succeed in the vaccine race -- and whether their share prices will skyrocket. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) is developing an mRNA vaccine candidate.

  • The one potentially fatal flaw for every NFC playoff team

    Each NFC playoff team has a potentially fatal flaw, and here's the one thing that could boot each of the seven teams out of the tournament.

  • California's overflowing coffers hand Newsom 'every politician's dream'

    The governor's allies say his good fortune provides him a rare opportunity to focus on creating a better California, allowing him to spend time on a long-term agenda that could become his legacy.

  • Honda Civic wins North American Car of the Year

    Honda Motor Co. nabbed another accolade for its award shelf. The automaker, which bases its North American production in Marysville, earned its seventh North American Car/Truck/Utility of the Year award for the 2022 Honda Civic. It’s the third time the Civic has won the North American Car of the Year award — more than any other car in the award’s 28 year history.

  • SAG Awards 2022: Kristen Stewart, Rachel Zegler snubbed, 'Don't Look Up' surprises

    USA TODAY Film Critic Brian Truitt breaks down his snubs and surprises from the 2022 SAG Awards nominations, headlined by Kristen Stewart.

  • Should You Invest in Single-Tenant Properties?

    Single-tenant properties are often called net lease in the REIT space, and many are essential businesses.

  • The fight to oust Louis DeJoy and his ‘disastrous’ austerity plan

    Unions, elected officials and others call for Trump appointee’s exit amid delays in services, cuts and consolidation efforts A United States Postal Service (USPS) worker unloads packages from his truck, New York, April 2020. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters The US postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, has drawn criticism over changes made to the US Postal Service since Donald Trump appointed him in May 2020, which have included delays in services, cuts and consolidation efforts, along with financial co

  • Does Anyone Even Want an Electric Car?

    Deloitte’s new report forecasts a messy future.

  • Edmunds: Shopping for a car this year will not be the same

    2021 was an unusual year for the automotive industry. While customer demand for new cars rebounded from the economic uncertainty of 2020, automakers found themselves unable to meet that demand because of semiconductor chip shortages and supply chain problems. “Competition for new vehicles will be fierce as inventory shortages persist in 2022,” said Ivan Drury, Edmunds’ senior manager of insights for Edmunds.

  • Jamie Dimon Sees ‘Huge Pressure’ on Wages for First Time in His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapJamie Dimon said that, for the firs

  • Time to Buy Value ETFs as Volatility Grips Wall Street

    Amid this volatility, value investing seems the perfect choice.

  • Ben Roethlisberger: Let’s just go play, have fun, and see what happens

    The Steelers find themselves in the postseason with a date against the Chiefs on Sunday night after they beat the Ravens and Chargers-Raiders didn’t end up in a tie. But at least on paper, this doesn’t seem like a good matchup for Pittsburgh. Just a few weeks ago, Kansas City beat the brakes off Pittsburgh [more]

  • Why You Might Recognize This Apartment From "And Just Like That"

    The Manhattan apartment Rava Roy (Natalie Gold) calls home in "Succession," which is currently on the market for $23.355 million, also appears in the fourth episode of HBO Max's "And Just Like That."

  • 5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Add to Your Portfolio for 2022

    We have highlighted some ETFs from different zones that are poised to outperform in 2022 given the current trends.

  • Every Electric Pickup Truck Currently on the Horizon

    Ford's F-150 Lightning and Chevy's Silverado EV aren't the only battery-powered pickups that are coming soon.

  • IRS "in crisis," government watchdog says

    The Internal Revenue Service began the last filing season with a backlog of 11.7 million returns from 2020, and the 2019 returns were not cleared until June 2021, according to a new report by the National Taxpayer Advocate. Why it matters: "During 2021, tens of millions of taxpayers were forced to wait extraordinarily long periods of time for the IRS to process their tax returns, issue their refunds, and address their correspondence," wrote national taxpayer advocate Erin Collins, adding that "t