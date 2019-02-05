Real Estate and Large-Cap: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks gained on continued positive sentiment on monetary policy and prospects of a trade deal with China. Among the top ETFs, investors saw SPY and DIA add 0.7%, and QQQ move higher 1.2% on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.



REZ: Volume 7.19 Times Average



This residential real estate ETF was under the microscope as 244,000 shares moved hands. This compares with average trading volume of roughly 34,000 shares and came as REZ gained 1% in the trading session.



The big move was largely the result of a dovish Fed that has brought the lure back for the rate-sensitive stocks and can have a big impact on real estate stocks like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. REZ has gained 12.4% over the past month and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



QQEW: Volume 5.49 Times Average



This large-cap ETF was in the spotlight as around 307,000 shares moved hands compared with average 56,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as QQEW added 0.6% in the last session.



The movement can largely be blamed on investors’ appetite for riskier assets. QQEW has gained 10.7% in a month’s time and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.



