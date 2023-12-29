Real estate market has a hopeful future for 2024
More coverage of Billings and Montana, ktvq.com
From a dryer vent cleaner to a 2-in-1 mop bucket, these handy items will really cut down on housework misery.
Mortgage rates are down again this week — the lowest level since May. The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage declined to 6.61% from 6.67% the week prior, according to data released by Freddie Mac on Thursday.
Parents expect to feel an immediate rush of love when they have a baby, but not all of them do. Here's what might help.
A movie titled “Ferrari,” for some, has to be less about a character named Ferrari and way more about Ferraris. The movie used hundreds of them.
Peavy, a two-time World Series winner, pitched five years for the White Sox.
Smith could be the latest star Ohio State wide receiver.
Micromobility.com, formerly Helbiz, was delisted from the Nasdaq on Monday as a result of the company's noncompliance with the stock exchange's listing rules, according to a regulatory filing. Competitor Bird -- the only other shared micromobility company to brave the public markets -- was also delisted from the stock exchange in September. The company's common stock and warrants were suspended from trading at the start of business Wednesday.
The Lakers' latest championship banner is officially hanging in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena.
Medical payments coverage, or MedPay, pays medical and funeral expenses for you and your passengers in a car accident, regardless of who is at fault. Unlike PIP, it is typically optional and does not cover lost wages.
We break down the six main types of car insurance – plus additional coverage options.
Car insurance companies often use age as a determinant in setting auto insurance rates. Here’s how car insurance rates vary by age.
Your guide to high-risk car insurance: what factors affect your risk profile and what to expect in costs.
Life insurance is a contract that provides financial protection if you die. Learn about types of life insurance policies and how to get coverage.
Classic car insurance covers the intangible value of your collectible or antique vehicle. It’s usually not expensive but does come with limits on how you use the car.
Adding a teenager to your policy carries a hefty price tag. Here’s why your car insurance rates are affected – and what you can to do save money.
Week 15 marks the start of the fantasy football playoffs for most leagues. Every lineup decision counts. Dalton Del Don delivers his key roster picks for every game.
Here are the steps to successfully managing a personal loan, including ways to pay it off faster and when to consider debt consolidation.
This 2006 Nancy Meyers romantic comedy has captivated a younger audience on TikTok.
If you still think of Fortnite as a colorful, cartoony battle royale game, you might be surprised to learn the extent of Epic's true ambitions. Fortnite's big, chaotic fight to the death matches may still get top billing, but Epic has steadily been expanding the horizons of its marquee game to be more of a game platform than a simple standalone game. Fortnite's psychedelic live events, kaiju Ariana Grande concerts and its endless user-generated sandbox worlds were all hints about its final destination.
Leonard has been Duke's starter for the past two seasons.