How the Real Estate Market Was Impacted in These 25 Places Hit Hard by COVID-19

With a slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the U.S. and the country still divided on whether to wear masks and socially distance, the coronavirus pandemic has not yet begun to slow in the United States as we near the one-year anniversary of early shelter-in-place orders. Countrywide, over 27 million cases and more than 468,000 deaths have been reported, according to The New York Times. Rising cases have driven many people to sell their homes and flee to less COVID-19-impacted cities.

GOBankingRates used USAFacts data to find 25 counties with the highest known COVID-19 cases as of Jan. 21, 2021, and 25 counties with the highest known total deaths caused by COVID-19 as of Jan. 21, 2021. We then looked up the Feb. 29, 2020, home value and the Dec. 31, 2020, home value to show a change in home values. While the home value increased in many of these counties, like Queens County, New York, and Cook County, Illinois, that increase was very small.

Here are the 25 counties hardest hit by COVID-19 and its impact on the real estate market.

Last updated: Feb. 11, 2021

Hilliard Ohio neighborhood from the air.

Franklin County, Ohio

County population: 1,316,756

Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 100,046

Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $215,141

Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $236,194

% change in home value: 9.79%

Palm Beach Florida climate change

Palm Beach County, Florida

County population: 1,496,770

Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 100,208

Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $340,192

Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $362,538

% change in home value: 6.57%

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA downtown skyline from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge at twilight.

Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania

County population: 1,584,064

Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 100,356

Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $183,221

Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $202,261

% change in home value: 10.39%

Milwaukee Wisconsin skyline at surise

Milwaukee County, Wisconsin

County population: 945,726

Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 100,680

Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $152,675

Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $169,945

% change in home value: 11.31%

New-York-Bronx

Bronx County, New York

County population: 1,418,207

Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 104,103

Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $532,983

Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $561,057

% change in home value: 5.27%

El Paso Texas skyline at dusk

El Paso County, Texas

County population: 839,238

Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 108,561

Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $135,917

Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $147,430

% change in home value: 8.47%

Old Westbury, New York - fall, 2016: Long Island Gold Coast Mansion at Old Westbury Gardens - Image.

Nassau County, New York

County population: 1,356,924

Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 117,371

Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $571,268

Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $606,053

% change in home value: 6.09%

Salt Lake City is the capital and the most populous municipality of the U.

Salt Lake County, Utah

County population: 1,160,437

Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 124,688

Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $399,002

Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $449,360

% change in home value: 12.62%

Long Island City, Famous Place, River, Skyscraper, USA.

Suffolk County, New York

County population: 1,476,601

Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 131,309

Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $555,130

Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $612,374

% change in home value: 10.31%

View of Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan at sunset with sun Flare and a blank space.

Kings County, New York

County population: 2,559,903

Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 155,424

Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $823,567

Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $851,615

% change in home value: 3.41%

San Antonio, Texas, USA downtown city skyline

Bexar County, Texas

County population: 2,003,554

Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 155,588

Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $194,991

Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $206,243

% change in home value: 5.77%

Queens New York

Queens County, New York

County population: 2,253,858

Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 158,865

Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $711,439

Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $730,656

% change in home value: 2.70%

Fort Lauderdale Florida climate change

Broward County, Florida

County population: 1,952,778

Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 162,720

Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $339,330

Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $364,393

% change in home value: 7.39%

Skyline of Fort Worth Texas at night

Tarrant County, Texas

County population: 2,102,515

Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 199,521

Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $226,983

Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $242,536

% change in home value: 6.85%

Las Vegas, MAR 23, 2020 - Dusk special lockdown cityscape of the famous Strip.

Clark County, Nevada

County population: 2,266,715

Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 204,369

Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $305,996

Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $327,304

% change in home value: 6.96%

A hillside with many houses in Irvine in southern Orange County, California, with mountains in the background.

Orange County, California

County population: 3,175,692

Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 216,893

Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $794,041

Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $852,272

% change in home value: 7.33%

Mission Beach Sunset and View of Downtown, San Diego California, USA.

San Diego County, CA

County population: 3,338,330

Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 218,553

Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $640,218

Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $713,471

% change in home value: 11.44%

Night lights fill the sky and reflect in the water under the bridge in Dallas, Texas.

Dallas County, Texas

County population: 2,635,516

Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 239,683

Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $219,499

Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $238,710

% change in home value: 8.75%

Riverside County, California

County population: 2,470,546

Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 248,686

Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $411,002

Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $449,862

% change in home value: 9.45%

Victorville, CA / USA – March 30, 2019: Located on the corner of 7th St and Green Tree Blvd in the city of Victorville stands a rustic metal artwork featuring the Route 66 logo and the city name.

San Bernadino County, California

County population: 2,180,085

Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 255,921

Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $374,427

Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $413,231

% change in home value: 10.36%

Houston, Texas, USA downtown skyline over the highways at dusk.

Harris County, Texas

County population: 4,713,325

Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 290,249

Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $201,577

Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $215,609

% change in home value: 6.96%

Ocean Drive night in Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade County, Florida

County population: 2,716,940

Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 352,495

Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $354,745

Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $377,003

% change in home value: 6.27%

Cityscape skyline view of office buildings and apartment condominiums in downtown Phoenix Arizona USA.

Maricopa County, Arizona

County population: 4,485,414

Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 434,337

Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $303,808

Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $345,093

% change in home value: 13.59%

Chicago cityscape looking out over the rush hour traffic commute of the highway in Illinois USA.

Cook County, Illinois

County population: 5,150,233

Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 439,118

Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $253,906

Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $269,802

% change in home value: 6.26%

Downtown Los Angeles

Los Angeles County, California

County population: 10,039,107

Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 1,015,608

Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $671,012

Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $728,937

% change in home value: 8.63%

Methodology: In order to find the 50 places hit hardest by COVID-19 and its effect on the real estate market, GOBankingRates first used USAFacts data to find (1) 25 counties with the highest known COVID-19 cases as of Jan. 21, 2021, and (2) 25 counties with the highest known total deaths caused by COVID-19 as of Jan. 21, 2021. GOBankingRates then found for each of those 50 counties (3) the Feb. 29, 2020 home value; (4) the Dec. 31, 2020 home value; (5) the change in home value from February to December 2020; and (6)the percent change in home value from February to December 2020. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan. 22, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How the Real Estate Market Was Impacted in These 25 Places Hit Hard by COVID-19