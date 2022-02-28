REAL ESTATE PEOPLE: New broker associate at Wagner Realty, Lakewood Ranch

Gross

Nadia Gross has joined Wagner Realty’s Lakewood Ranch office as a licensed broker associate.

After receiving a degree in multinational marketing from Florida State University, she spent over 13 years working in real estate sales and investments in high-end markets from Las Vegas to Sarasota.

With a total of more than 28 years of business management and marketing experience, Gross knows what it takes to help her clients achieve their real estate goals.

She has personally invested in real estate and the rental vacation business, and that’s where she discovered her passion for total renovation projects and new home construction.

Burke

Skyler Burke has joined Keller Williams on the Water, Sarasota.

He comes to Keller Williams from Michael Saunders with over four years of real estate experience. Burke is operating under KW Luxury status.

New agents have joined EXIT Realty-affiliated offices in Sarasota-Manatee.

Mary Solis Diaz and Carol Mennona have joined EXIT King Realty at 8728 E. State Rd 70, Bradenton.

Denise Gutierrez and Dan Traynor have joined EXIT King Realty at 3900 Clark Road, Unit H3-H4, Sarasota.

For 2021, Linh Pham is Sunset Realty’s No. 1 producer, with over $20 million in sales, followed by Jennifer Bennett, a consistent top performer.

Jodi Fleming leads the $3 million to 4 million in sales group, which also includes Marcia Morse, Tanya Keith and Jean Burns.

Sunset Realty is in Sarasota.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Broker associate joins Wagner Realty, Sunset Realty's top producers