Real estate Q&A: Who pays when a car crashes into my house?

Q: A car crashed into my house, and the driver left the scene. My homeowner insurance company told me the city is responsible for the repairs. I spoke with the city and was told that they are not responsible for the damage. Who should pay for the damage? — Pamela

A: This is a more common problem than most people realize.

When dealing with any potential legal issue, take photographs of the damage, keep track of everyone you speak to in a written log, and keep detailed notes. If you eventually need to hire an attorney to assist, these materials will prove invaluable.

The driver and car’s owner are the first people to look for money to repair your home. Contact them or their insurance company to see about getting paid. The police will have details about who owned the car.

If the car’s owner has insurance, they will be quick to put you in touch with their insurer.

If they do not have insurance, you can try to make a claim against the uninsured motorist coverage on your automobile policy. Even though your car was not involved in the accident, your policy might have some coverage.

Unless a city vehicle was involved in the accident, the city probably would not reimburse you for any of your damages.

You did the right thing in alerting your homeowner insurance company, but based on what you told me, I cannot imagine why they think the city is responsible as opposed to them. Call back and politely, but firmly, speak to a supervisor to discover what is going on.

If the insurance companies are not stepping up, you may need to contact an experienced attorney. Many attorneys focus on dealing with issues like yours, and one of them can help you resolve this issue.

____