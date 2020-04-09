Real friends still social distance

As America marks 15,000 coronavirus deaths, the latest death toll projections could be closer to 60,000 than 240,000. Your stimulus check may be arriving shortly. And please, don’t stop social distancing.

15,000 lives lost

In the 41 days since the United States recorded its first coronavirus death, more than 15,000 people have died. Yet on a day marred by another grisly milestone in the nation’s battle against the respiratory virus sweeping the globe, a silver lining. Senior White House adviser Anthony Fauci said the death toll from the coronavirus could be closer to 60,000 Americans, rather than the previously projected 100,000 to 240,000 deaths. That is, assuming full social distancing. But not all members of Trump's administration are in agreement about the best path forward.

Barr: 'Draconian' measures should be revisited

Attorney General William Barr called the restrictions currently in effect to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus "draconian" and said they should be revisited next month. Asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham about the balance between religious freedoms and the need to protect people, Barr said the federal government would be "keeping a careful eye" on states' use of broad powers to regulate the lives of their citizens.

Back to work? Baby steps, anyway.

And in a first, small step toward reopening the country, the Trump administration issued new guidelines to make it easier for essential workers who have been exposed to COVID-19 to get back to work if they do not have symptoms of the coronavirus. Essential employees, such as health care and food supply workers, who have been within six feet of a confirmed or suspected case of the virus can return to work under certain circumstances if they are not experiencing symptoms.

What about businesses?

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that parts of the economy could reopen by May. Asked by CNBC host Jim Cramer if the economy could be "open for business" in May, Mnuchin replied, "I do ... as soon as the president feels comfortable with the medical issues, we are making everything necessary that American companies and American workers can be open for business."

About the economy…

More than 6.6 million Americans filed unemployment benefit claims for the first time last week. The previous week's record 6.65 million jobless claims total was revised up by 219,000 to an all-time high of 6.86 million.

Have you checked your bank account today?

The much-awaited stimulus will begin flooding into millions of bank accounts next week, or possibly as early as Thursday or Friday. The first group — estimated to cover 50 million to 60 million Americans — would include people who have already given their bank account information to the Internal Revenue Service.

Give it to me straight

More than 450,000 cases have been confirmed in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there are more than 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 93,000 reported deaths. More than 346,000 people have recovered from the respiratory disease.