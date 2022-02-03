‘Real Housewives’ alum Elizabeth Lyn Vargas 'trying to move on' after 'traumatic' incident in her home

"Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is recovering from a "traumatic experience."

Police announced Wednesday that the previous day, they had arrested a man for allegedly threatening Vargas' life inside her own California home.

Now, Vargas' manager has let fans know how she's holding up after the ordeal.

"Elizabeth was safely removed from danger by the Newport Beach Police Department SWAT team as she was being held against her will," her manager, David Weintraub, told Fox News Digital. "She's thankful for the great work they did and for saving her life. This was extremely traumatic for her and she's just trying to move on and stay safe."

Weintraub told the New York Post's Page Six that the star was "shaken" by the incident.

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas has been left "shaken" by a traumatic ordeal at her home that reportedly saw her ex hold her hostage. Getty Images

Police were responding to a welfare-check call Tuesday when they found "an armed male suspect who was actively threatening the life of the victim," according to a release from the Newport Beach Police Department.

"Based on information received by officers after rescuing the victim, the evolving incident warranted the evacuation of the surrounding residences," the release stated. "The Crisis Response Team was requested in order to secure the residence and ensure the safety of the community. Law Enforcement confirmed there were no other individuals involved, and no further threats to the community."

The investigation is continuing.

Sources close to Vargas also told Page Six that Vargas called the police when her ex-boyfriend, whom she'd been seeing on and off, allegedly began to extort her.

"He became obsessive with her and would show up at places and come by her house randomly," alleged one source. "He asked her for money all the time, so she gave him a little money, but then threatened to start extorting her."

Sources reportedly shared that Vargas' ex was allegedly extorting her. Getty Images

Eventually, the ex allegedly demanded Vargas give him a car and she refused, the outlet reported.

"She called the police yesterday, so police start monitoring the house, and he shows up," explained the insider. "He runs in the house, holds her hostage, has a gun. When [police] realized he pulled a gun out, they raided."

Added a second source: "She's traumatized. She was held captive."