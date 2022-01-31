‘Real Housewives’ alum Lisa Vanderpump hospitalized for broken leg after being bucked off horse: report

Lisa Vanderpump may not get back in the saddle anytime soon.

On Sunday, the "Vanderpump Rules" star was horseback riding at The Paddock in Los Angeles when her horse got spooked, reared up and bucked her off, according to TMZ.

An eyewitness told the outlet that the 61-year-old flew over the horse’s head and landed squarely on her back. The British restaurateur and reality TV personality was taken to the hospital by ambulance as her husband, Ken Todd, followed behind her.

The outlet reported that Vanderpump broke her leg in two places just above the ankle and suffered from bruising on her back. She’s expected to undergo surgery.

A spokesperson for Vanderpump didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The outlet noted that Vanderpump and the horse in question have been together for six years.

The star is known for her love of animals. In December 2021 she revealed that her beloved dog Rumpy had passed away from cancer after she arrived home from London.

"He waited for us," she captioned a slideshow of the golden retriever. "We will always love him."

In September, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum lost her other golden retriever Avery, whom she called "Rumpy’s love." She previously lost her other dog Giddy, which inspired her to launch The Vanderpump Dogs Foundation.

In 2019, Vanderpump told People magazine that she hopes the nonprofit dog rescue organization "will be my legacy." At the time, the foundation "had saved 1,300 dogs" since it launched in 2016.

According to the outlet, Vanderpump was involved in pushing Congress to pass the PACT Act, which makes animal torture a federal crime. In addition, she advocated for a House resolution that would urge nations to prohibit trade in dog and cat meat.

"I never thought I’d be speaking in Congress," she said at the time. "So I really don’t know what’s around the corner."