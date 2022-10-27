'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards says she was 'floored' by Erika Jayne predicting Dorit Kemsley and her husband would split

Kyle Richards. Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Kyle Richards was shocked when Erika Jayne predicted PK and Dorit Kemsley would divorce.

Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky are good friends with the Kemsleys.

She told Insider they are a "very loving and supportive couple."

Kyle Richards said she was shocked when Erika Jayne predicted Dorit Kemsley and Paul "PK" Kemsley would be the next couple on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" to divorce.

Jayne predicted that the couple would split on stage at BravoCon on October 16.

"I was actually floored by that comment," Richards told Insider in a recent interview promoting her partnership with Jack in the Box. "I don't even know where that came from."

Dorit and PK married in 2015. They have two children together — Jagger, 8, and Phoenix, 6 — and have each said on social media that Jayne's comments are not credible.

Dorit and PK Kemsley married in 2015. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

For her part, Richards, who along with her husband Mauricio Umansky spends a significant amount of time with the Kemsleys on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," doesn't think there's any trouble in her costar's marriage.

"Dorit and PK are close friends of ours, and we spent a lot of time with them and their family. They're a very loving and supportive couple, and I don't know where that came from at all," she told Insider.

The "Halloween Ends" star added that she was "blown away" by Jayne's comment.

Richards is excited to focus her attention on other projects outside of 'RHOBH'

Richards told Insider she is looking forward to balancing out the housewives drama by heading back to acting. "That'll be a good distraction," she said.

The OG housewife played Lindsey Wallace as a child star in the original "Halloween" film, before coming back years later for the reboots. She has starred in a number of other film and TV projects outside of the horror franchise, including "Little House on the Prairie," "Down to Earth," "ER," and "Days of Our Lives."

"Acting is my first love, my favorite thing to do. I'm going to be happy to be stepping away from reality during this break and focusing on my acting and producing," she continued.

Richards also produced "American Woman," a Paramount+ series based on her own childhood starring Alicia Silverstone that aired in 2018. "That heals me," she said.

She also finds comfort for herself and others in food. She has cooked her famous sloppy lasagna on screen at her La Quinta home in season 11 episode to soothe her castmates as they faced personal and legal struggles.

For Kyle Richards tacos are the best medicine. Emily McGahee for Jack in the Box

And when Richards wants low-maintenance stress relief, she takes a trip to her favorite fast-food chain, Jack in the Box.

"It's just when I want a treat. I'm really self-controlled with my eating and working out, so if I am going to do something like that and cheat, that's my go-to always," she said.

She partnered with the chain to share their limited edition Monster Taco with the public at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery before the seasonal menu item heads back to the grave on November 1.

Richards, a Los Angeles native who has posted herself eating from the chain for years, told Insider it's the perfect cheat meal. "I don't feel guilty about that at all. I don't. There are a lot worse things I could be eating," she said.

Season 12 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is now streaming on Peacock.

