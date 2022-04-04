'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Jennifer Aydin's car stolen from her Paramus home

A cast member of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" had their luxury sports car stolen from her garage in the latest example of the rise in vehicles thefts.

Jennifer Aydin took to Instagram to post video of her husband Bill's Ferrari being stolen from their Paramus home's garage on Sunday around 10:30 p.m.

In her first post, Aydin said the suspects broke in when her children, her parents and friends were all at the house.

In the almost two-minute video, three men can be seen rummaging around the garage, which Paramus police said they were able to accessed by another car in the driveway.

Police said the masked men entered an unlocked car and opened the three garage doors with an opener inside the car.

One man is seen entering the garage in a black hoodie and immediately takes the cover off the car to reveal the red 2016 Ferrari California. According to Kelley Blue Book, a 2016 Ferrari California's suggested retail price is $198,973 with a delivery charge of $3,750, bringing the total cost to $202,723. However, Kelley Blue Book said most of the cars that left showrooms were highly personalized and priced closer to $300,000.

The same man runs to what appears to be the entrance to the garage from the home and grabs several pairs of sneakers, handing them off to a second person. He grabs one more set of sneakers and gives them to the third person

The first man then gets into the Ferrari while the other men walk off with the shoes. He backs the car out of the driveway, starts down the driveway and briefly stops before speeding away.

When officers arrived at Aydin's house, her teenage son told police he was pulling up to the house when he saw the Ferrari speeding away and the garage doors open, police said. In a second Instagram post, Aydin said she was grateful her son had not arrived home 30 seconds earlier.

Paramus Police are investigating the theft. Anyone with information is asked to call the Paramus Police Department at 201-262-3400.

There has been a huge spike in car thefts over the past two years, said acting State Attorney General Matthew Platkin. There was a 22% increase in 2021 from the previous year and a 31% increase as of March 2022.

In an interview with NorthJersey.com, he partly tied the car thefts to the rise in violent crime across the state and country.

"We know that a significant number of people who steal cars end up using them in violent crimes — particularly shootings — elsewhere in the state," Platkin said.

The state plans on adding more detectives and prosecutors to the statewide task force that investigates auto thefts.

The state police said many of these vehicles are stolen because owners leave the key fobs in the car. State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said thieves will drive up to two hours to steal a high-end car. And the thefts of cars over $50,000 is increasing. From Jan. 21, 2021 to Jan. 21, 2022, thefts of $50,000+ cars rose 127%.

It can be easy for thieves to target these high-end cars because their side-view mirrors give them away. When the fob is removed from the car, the side mirrors usually fold in.

Last year, about 14,320 cars were reported stolen in New Jersey, according to the Attorney General's Office. So far in 2022, 1,474 cars have been reported stolen — up from 1,122 at this time last year.

Car thefts are also up 31% in what the state calls its "CorrStat region," or about 80 towns along Route 21. This area accounts for 63% of the state's total car thefts, the attorney general said.

