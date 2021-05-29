Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant splits from ex-husband Jamal Bryant

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Gizelle Bryant revealed that she and her pastor ex have called it quits during the pandemic

It looks like Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant is no longer trying to rekindle her romance with her ex-husband, Pastor Jamal Bryant.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, along with her RHOP co-star and best friend Robyn Dixon, Bryant revealed that she and her ex have called it quits during the pandemic.

Gizelle Bryant and Jamal Bryant (Photo: Getty Images)

As host Angela Yee began to ask her how things were going with her revived relationship with Jamal Bryant, whom Gizelle divorced in 2009 over infidelity, the reality star interjected to reveal there’s been a “plot twist” since RHOP fans last saw their love story play out on television.

“We were working on us getting back to together … but he lives in Atlanta [and] I live in Maryland … with the pandemic we just realized it’s not the right time,” Gizelle revealed, adding “it’s just not going to work.”

Bryant made it very clear that she is single, “free” and ready for her Hot Girl Summer, “Spring, Winter and Fall.” She also emphasized that the father of her three daughters “will always be in my life.”

“We’ve been in each other’s lives for 25 years. He is one of my best friends [and] I to him. I don’t know anyone more than I know a Jamal Bryant,” she said. “No we’re not together but yes we are still in each other’s lives.”

Bryant’s revelation is a departure from where fans last were updated on her romance with her ex-husband. The pair’s relationship was quite the focus during season 5 and garnered a lot of opinions, including from her own castmates. What’s more, the Bryants’ relationship was hit with rumors over Jamal’s alleged infidelity, again, thanks to allegations made by former co-star Monique Samuels — who brought an alleged binder of “receipts” to the franchise’s reunion show.

“Your pastor boyfriend is slinging his big D all around his congregation in Atlanta and you know it,” said Samuels, who read out alleged text messages he sent to another woman.

(Credit: Bravo)

“I don’t believe anything that comes out of Monique’s mouth or anything that she has in her binder. I’m glad she’s done some bindering,” Gizelle said at the time. “I knew she was coming to make up whatever.”

While on Bravo’s Chat Room in December 2020, Bryant called Samuels’ receipt book a “kindergarten scrapbook of lies,” adding “it’s very pressed … It’s very ‘in the pandemic you learned how to scrapbook’ to me.”

During the show, she also revealed that Jamal living and pastoring at New Birth Missionary Church in Georgia — where COVID-19 cases were sky-high — had put a strain on the relationship. “I’m not reckless with how I handle COVID,” she explained.

Fans will soon get to catch up on Gizelle Bryant and the other ladies of RHOP as season 6 of the reality show is set to debut this summer, theGrio previously reported.

After a breakout season 5, the women of Potomac are back for another year of laughs, shade and plenty of drama.

Last year, The Real Housewives of Potomac had its most intense season yet, with a feud between housewives Candiace Dillard Bassett and Monique Samuels taking center stage.

While Samuels is not returning for season 6, Dillard Bassett and the rest of the fabulous women of Potomac are, including a newbie named Mia Thornton.

