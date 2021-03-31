The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah arrested on fraud charges

Catherine Garcia
·1 min read

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was arrested Tuesday in Utah on federal fraud charges, with prosecutors accusing her of running a telemarketing scheme for nearly a decade that targeted "hundreds" of victims, many of them 55 and older, across the United States.

Shah, 47, and her assistant, 43-year-old Stuart Smith, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The indictment against them claims that their scam began in 2012 and ended this month, with the defendants selling services like website design and tax preparation to "hundreds of victims ... many of whom were over age 55" and didn't own computers. They then allegedly made lists of their victims and sold them to other participants in the fraud, receiving a "share of the fraudulent revenue" that was earned.

A person with knowledge of the matter told Variety Shah was filming when she was arrested, and was about to leave for a trip to Colorado with her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-stars. How's that for a storyline!

More stories from theweek.com
Watch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigation
Matt Gaetz blew up FBI extortion case to distract from underage sex report, ex-DOJ official, NYT reporter suggest
Kentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement

Recommended Stories

  • Everything To Know About ‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah’s Husband, Sharrieff Shah

    He's a football-player-turned-lawyer-turned-coach.

  • GOP Congressman 'Happy' To Tout COVID-19 Stimulus Funds That He Voted Against

    Rep. Madison Cawthorn, like every other Republican in Congress, opposed the American Rescue Plan.

  • Jen Shah, 'Real Housewives' star, arrested and accused of wire fraud

    The reality TV star, who the New York police commissioner said "allegedly targeted and defrauded hundreds of victims," could face prison if convicted.

  • Man charged with smuggling after California crash kills 13

    A Mexican man was charged Tuesday with coordinating a smuggling effort that left 13 people dead when their overloaded SUV was struck by a big-rig after crossing the border into California. Jose Cruz Noguez, 47, of Mexicali, was arrested Monday night as he crossed into the United States at the Calexico Port of Entry. The vehicle was driving through California’s agricultural Imperial Valley when it was broadsided at an intersection near Holtville by a tractor-trailer hauling two empty trailers, authorities said.

  • Tucker Carlson Calls Wild Matt Gaetz Appearance ‘Weirdest Interview’ Ever

    The Florida congressman is reportedly under investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct with a teenager, which he denies.

  • New York passes bill to legalize marijuana

    Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was looking forward to signing the bill into law. "New York has a storied history of being the progressive capital of the nation, and this important legislation will once again carry on that legacy," he said in a statement. New York’s state Senate passed the bill with 40-23 votes, while the Assembly voted 100-49.

  • Chinese Fintech Firm Falls as Much as 13% in Hong Kong Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese fintech firm Bairong Inc. slumped during its debut in Hong Kong, the second listing in the financial hub this week to disappoint following a global selloff in China’s technology sector.Shares of the artificial intelligence-powered technology platform were down 13% to HK$27.70 as of 11:27 a.m. local time after falling by as much as 16% earlier. The company had priced its shares at HK$31.80 each in the IPO offering, the high end of its indicated range.The fall comes after video streaming service Bilibili Inc. slipped during its debut on Monday while Baidu Inc. - which debuted just last week - is trading nearly 15% below its listing price. If the decline holds through the close, that would make Bairong the worst debut among IPOs exceeding $500 million in Hong Kong since February 2018. A-Living Smart City Services Co. dropped 23% when it debuted.Bairong’s $507 million listing comes as investor enthusiasm for tech shares is waning globally, sapped by concerns about their remarkable run-up during the pandemic and the sustainability of Covid-era surges in online activity and gadgets demand. The Archegos selloff exacerbated losses in recent days.“The sentiment for IPOs has cooled down a lot after the recent correction,” said Kenny Wen, a strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai Co. “Although Bairong is doing cloud-related business, lots of its revenue comes from peer-to-peer, a gray area that’s likely to face more government crackdown. Investors no doubt will be very cautious.”Chinese fintech companies are going through a particularly hard year after Beijing torpedoed Ant Group Co.’s initial public offering, signaling wider crackdowns for the sector. Regulators are inspecting businesses spanning from online lending to payments and insurance tech. That’s made investors more worried when it comes to backing companies in the industry.Linklogis Inc., another fintech company, is scheduled to list on April 9.Bairong’s cornerstone investors include Cederberg Capital Ltd., China Structural Reform Fund Corp. and Franchise Fund LP, which together bought about 64 million shares in the company, accounting for over 40% of this offering, according to its prospectus. The company’s revenue jumped 47% on year in 2019, but is down during the first nine months of 2020 relative to the same period.(Adds background, quote)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Database reveals secrets of China's loans to developing nations, says study

    The terms of China's loan deals with developing countries are unusually secretive and require borrowers to prioritise repayment of Chinese state-owned banks ahead of other creditors, a study of a cache of such contracts showed on Wednesday. The dataset - compiled over three years by AidData, a U.S. research lab at the College of William & Mary - comprises 100 Chinese loan contracts with 24 low- and middle-income countries, a number of which are struggling under mounting debt burdens amid the economic fallout from the COVID-10 pandemic. Much focus has turned to the role of China, which is the world's biggest creditor, accounting for 65% of official bilateral debt worth hundreds of billions of dollars across Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia.

  • Watch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigation

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) tried multiple times on Tuesday night to pull Tucker Carlson into the web of allegations made against him involving a possible relationship with an underage girl, but was rebuffed each time. Gaetz appeared on Carlson's Fox News show shortly after The New York Times reported the Department of Justice launched an investigation into whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state. Gaetz told Carlson this was "verifiably false" and claimed it was part of an elaborate extortion scheme targeting his wealthy family. Gaetz alleged that the person blackmailing him claimed to have "specific connections inside the Biden White House. I don't know if that's true. They were promising that Joe Biden would pardon me. Obviously I don't need a pardon." Then, Gaetz quickly pivoted, and mentioned something that likely got many viewers at home firing up Google. "I'm not the only person on screen right now who has been falsely accused of a terrible sex act. You were accused of something that you did not do, and so you know what this feels like." Carlson replied that Gaetz was referring to "a mentally-ill viewer who accused me of a sex crime 20 years ago, it was not true and I'd never met the person." He tried to get the spotlight back on Gaetz, but the congressman wasn't done with Carlson just yet. "I can say that you and I went to dinner about two years ago, your wife was there and I brought a friend of mine, you'll remember her, and she was actually threatened by the FBI and told if she wouldn't cop to the fact that somehow I was involved in some pay-for -play scheme that she could face trouble," Gaetz said. "So I do believe there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to smear me." Carlson pushed back at this attempt to make him a witness, saying, "I don't remember the woman you're speaking of or the context at all, honestly." When it was over, Carlson called the interview one of the "weirdest" ones he's "ever conducted," and said while he doesn't "quite understand" the case, "we'll bring you more when we find out." More stories from theweek.comMatt Gaetz blew up FBI extortion case to distract from underage sex report, ex-DOJ official, NYT reporter suggestKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement2 Capitol Police officers sue Trump for inciting Jan. 6 riot

  • 2 ex-Texas sheriff deputies indicted in Black man's death

    Two former Texas sheriff's deputies were arrested Tuesday on manslaughter charges in the 2019 death of a man whom they shocked with stun guns after a police chase that was filmed by real-time police TV series “Live PD," authorities said. The charges are the first directly tied to the death of Javier Ambler, a Black man whose car deputies chased for 22 minutes after trying to pull him over for allegedly failing to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic. Ambler, a former postal worker, died after deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him, despite his pleas that he was sick and couldn’t breathe.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell faces new charges as U.S. expands sex crime case

    U.S. prosecutors on Monday expanded their criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell, saying the British socialite helped procure a fourth underage girl for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. An amended indictment against Maxwell now covers alleged crimes stretching from 1994 to 2004 in New York and Florida, including accusations that she paid the girl, known as Minor Victim-4, hundreds of dollars for each sexual act with Epstein. Maxwell, who was Epstein's longtime associate and former girlfriend, faces new charges of sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor in the eight-count indictment, as well as earlier charges that include perjury.

  • Biden's dog Major bites again at White House

    Major had been sent to Delaware for training after biting a White House employee earlier this month.

  • Woman claims she was 'repeatedly raped' by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son

    A new alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein has come forward with claims she was repeatedly raped by the financier and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son and threatened with being "thrown to the alligators” if she spoke out. The allegations, which were filed against Epstein’s estate last week at the US District Court of the Southern District of Florida, are some of the most recent accusations of abuse made against Ms Maxwell and her former boyfriend. The woman, using a Jane Doe pseudonym to protect her identity, accuses the couple in the civil lawsuit of rape, sex trafficking, sexual abuse, physical assault, physical mutilation, emotional distress, blackmail, intimidation, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation. The fresh claims come as Ms Maxwell was hit with two more charges by prosecutors in New York as they widened the scope of their investigations against the British socialite. Ms Maxwell, 59, has denied the criminal charges. Her attorney, Laura Menninger, did not reply to a request for comment on the latest Doe allegations. Neither did lawyers for Epstein's estate.

  • Here’s what marijuana actually does to your body and brain

    As of Election Day 2020, 1 in 3 Americans live in a state where adults can legally buy cannabis. Here's what we know about the drug.

  • EMT Bystander: I Was ‘Desperate to Help’ Floyd but Cops Wouldn’t Let Me

    Hennepin County CourtAn off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and trained EMT testified Tuesday that she begged officers to let her help George Floyd as he died—but one of the law enforcers “didn’t let her into the scene” and told her off.“If you really are a Minneapolis firefighter then you know better than to get involved,” Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao told Genevieve Hansen, according to her testimony in Hennepin County Court on Tuesday.Dressed in her official uniform, the 27-year-old began to cry as she explained to jurors all the different “tactics” she tried to use to convince the four cops arresting Floyd to let her into the scene. She said she pled, begged, and even cursed at the officers because she was so “desperate to help.”“I was really concerned. I thought his face looked puffy and swollen which would happen if you are putting a grown man's weight on someone's neck,” she said, adding that she was “totally distressed” when her offers to help were ignored. “I identified myself right away because I noticed he needed medical help right away.”“I was desperate to help and wasn’t getting to do what I needed to do,” she said.Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Clara Hansen becomes emotional testifying about cops impeded her efforts to try to save George Floyd's life pic.twitter.com/sXi8cDoaTe— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 30, 2021 Hansen said she pulled out her phone to record the arrest. After Floyd’s lifeless body was loaded into an ambulance, she said she called 911 “after it all settled in and I wished that I had done that immediately.”“I literally watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man,” Hansen told 911 dispatchers on May 25, according to a recording played in court. As her call was played to the court, Chauvin stared across the courtroom.Hansen is one of seven witnesses to testify against Chauvin so far as prosecutors seek to prove he used excessive force when he kneeled on Floyd’s neck for over 9 minutes during an arrest over an alleged counterfeit $20 bill.Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted. His lawyer, Eric Nelson, has argued that Floyd’s death was the result of health issues and drugs—and that his client was simply doing what “he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career.”Three other officers—Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—have pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence. They are expected to face a trial together in August.Hansen said she was “going for a walk” on May 25 after working a 48-hour shift at the firehouse. After seeing police lights from a distance, she thought there may be a fire close-by and walked in that direction.“As I got closer there was a woman across the street screaming that they were killing him,” she said, adding that she circled the scene then moved closer because she “was concerned to see a handcuffed man who was not moving with officers with their whole body weight on his back and a crowd that was stressed out.”‘Something Was Wrong’: 911 Dispatcher Watching George Floyd’s Arrest Was So Disturbed She Called a SupervisorHansen said that, in addition to being certified in rendering aid, she works at a busy fire station “with a lot of overdoses” and regularly sees unconscious and “pulse-less” people in her job.Her experience allowed her to realize Floyd was in immediate danger, prompting her to approach Chauvin and Thao to try to insist they check a pulse, she said. In a video played in court Tuesday, Hansen can be heard saying multiple times she is a trained medical professional. Instead, Thao directed her onto the sidewalk with the growing crowd and seemed to scold her for offering her assistance.“That’s not right, that’s exactly what I should have done. There was no medical assistance on the scene,” she said Tuesday, adding she would have provided “medical attention to the best of my abilities.”Feeling “helpless,” Hansen said that she began to get angry at the officers and recorded the scene.Another bystander, 33-year-old MMA fighter Donald Williams, testified Tuesday that he repeatedly told Chauvin he was using a dangerous chokehold. In a video of the incident, Williams can be heard begging Chauvin to remove his knee from Floyd’s neck—calling him several names that he said he didn’t regret.‘I Witnessed a Murder’: MMA Fighter Who Watched Floyd Die Had to ‘Call the Police on the Police’Darnella, a teenager who shot the viral video of Floyd’s death, testified Tuesday that Floyd “was suffering” and repeatedly saying he could not breathe. As the crowd grew, Chauvin and Thao even reached for their mace, she said.“You guys are on another level!” Hansen yells a video as Chauvin continues to kneel on Floyd’s neck. Prosecutors said Floyd did not have a pulse when he was loaded into the emergency vehicle.Darnella told jurors that paramedics had to motion for Chauvin to get off Floyd when they arrived. The teenager’s 9-year-old-cousin, who also testified on Tuesday, described how Chauvin had to be “pulled” off Floyd.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that he died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.Getting angry on the stand, Hansen said that, had she been working the day Floyd was arrested, she “would have been able to provide medical attention to the best of my abilities...and this human was denied that right."“I should have called 911 immediately,” Hansen said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The COVID-19 vaccine side effects you can expect based on your age, sex, and dose

    Side effects are generally more pronounced among women and younger adults, especially after their second dose - unless they've had COVID-19 before.

  • 2 Capitol police officers who were on duty during the January 6 siege sued Trump for inciting riot

    The lawsuit from the two Capitol police officers followed lawsuits from two Democratic lawmakers in connection to the Capitol siege.

  • Report: Rep. Matt Gaetz under investigation for sexual relationship with 17-year-old

    Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for a sexual relationship he had with a 17-year-old girl, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

  • Firefighter blocked from helping Floyd returns to stand

    A Minneapolis firefighter who voiced frustration at being prevented from using her EMT training to help George Floyd will be back on the stand Wednesday in the trial of the fired police officer charged in Floyd's death. Genevieve Hansen, one of several bystanders seen and heard shouting at Derek Chauvin as he pinned Floyd facedown outside a convenience store last May, cried Tuesday as she recounted how she was unable to come to Floyd's aid or tell police what to do, such as administering chest compressions. “There was a man being killed,” said Hansen, who testified in her dress uniform and detailed her emergency medical technician training.

  • Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Quick and the Dead' salary because the studio didn't want to hire him

    At the time, Leonardo DiCaprio was just starting his career and had yet to star in "Titanic" or "Romeo and Juliet."