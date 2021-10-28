'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley held at gunpoint in home invasion

Dorit Kemsley, a star of the Bravo reality television show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” was held at gunpoint and robbed by three male suspects during a home invasion on Wednesday evening, sources close to the star confirmed to NBC News.

On Wednesday, at about 10:50 p.m. local time, officers responded to a report of a home invasion on the 17000 block of Adlon Road in Encino, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said.

"Three male suspects took an unknown amount of property," the LAPD said. No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning.

There are no reports of any injuries. LAPD’s Robbery Homicide division, which deals with high-profile and celebrity-related cases, is now handling the investigation.

Representatives for Kemsley declined to comment Thursday. Bravo did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The news was first reported by The Daily Mail.

Safety has been an ongoing concern for the cast of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," as so much of their wealth and where their valuables are kept have been broadcast on the popular franchise.

Kyle Richards' Encino home was burglarized in 2017 while she and her husband were vacationing in Aspen, Colorado, TMZ reported at the time. An estimated $1 million in jewelry and accessories were taken, including a ring that once belonged to her mother and diamond earrings given to her by her husband on television.

Richards’ burglary and safety concerns were mentioned in the show’s reunion special, which was pre-taped and aired Wednesday.

Host Andy Cohen read a viewer’s comment to Lisa Rinna during the reunion special, which expressed concern about her decision to show her vintage dresses in a detached garage at her home “after a burglar stole all of Kyle’s Birkin bags.”

“I was very concerned after I saw that episode,” Cohen told Rinna. “I texted you and said ‘get your s--- out of the garage.’”

Rinna assured Cohen and viewers that she has moved the dresses to a facility that specializes in caring for vintage clothing.

