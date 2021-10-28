'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed of bags, jewelry at Encino home, LAPD says

Dorit Kemsley from an episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.' (Bravo)

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley was robbed of designer bags and jewelry at her Encino home late Wednesday, police sources told The Times.

The theft is under investigation, with the Los Angeles Police Department seeking three suspects they say broke into Kemsley's home in the 17000 block of Adlon Road about 10:50 p.m., where they confronted the reality TV star directly.

"The victim was in fear and complied with the suspects' demands by directing them to valuables," LAPD officials said. "The suspects took handbags, jewelry and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck."

Kemsley, who owns a swimwear and athleisure line, could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday. She and her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, moved to the Los Angeles area in 2015 and have two children.

Police did not say whether anyone else was in the home at the time of the robbery.

The Real Housewives franchise focuses on the lives of wealthy women and routinely highlights their high-end goods and luxurious homes.

The investigation is being handled by the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division, which investigates high-profile and violent incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (213) 486-6840. Anonymous tips call be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800)-222-8477.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.