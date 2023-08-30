‘Real Housewives’ star Erika Jayne sued for $18M over alleged conspiracy with American Express and Secret Service

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne is facing yet another legal battle after her former costume designer filed a lawsuit alleging that she conspired with American Express and the Secret Service to have him falsely charged with credit card fraud.

Christopher Psaila accuses Jayne of intentionally filing for fraudulent refunds through American Express and then bribing a Secret Service agent through her husband to pursue false felony charges against him, according to a complaint filed Tuesday in the Central District for California. His allegations were first reported on by The Los Angeles Times in February.

Psaila was charged in 2017 with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, but the case was dismissed by federal prosecutors in September 2021.

Evan Borges, Jayne’s attorney, denied the allegations and noted that the suit seemed “calculated” to coincide with the “rave reviews” of Jayne’s Las Vegas residency, which opened at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay over the weekend.

“Independent federal prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney’s Office made the decision to charge plaintiff with crimes, no one else,” Borges said. “The notion that Erika controlled the U.S. Government, or for that matter a Fortune 100 company such as American Express, is fantasy.”

Jayne began working with Psaila, who co-owns design company Marco Marco, in 2014 to create costumes for her singing career, the suit said. He alleges that he created numerous outfits that Jayne wore during her performance and charged the credit card she provided after she declined to review invoices he attempted to give her.

"As a customer of Marco Marco, Defendant Erika Girardi, through her agents, purchased, during 2015-2016, approximately $934,000 worth of goods and services pursuant to 132 separate transactions, all of which were charged to the AMEX card," the lawsuit said.

Psaila submitted text messages, emails, receipts, sketches and social media posts to prove Jayne did in fact wear his designs.

Their working relationship continued until December 2016, when Jayne questioned the charges and accused Psaila of overcharging her. At the same time, Psaila's suit alleges that her husband Tom Giradi paid a $7,500 bribe to a Secret Service agent, who was his friend and who he represented in a civil case, to open an investigation into him.

Although he is accused of having facilitated the alleged bribe, Girardi is not named as a defendant in the suit. Girardi, who was disbarred in California in 2021, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and is in a court-ordered conservatorship with his brother serving as his guardian.

Jayne was allegedly sent by Secret Service agents to wear a “hidden recorder” on December 14, 2016, in a meeting with Psaila and review charges and invoices, the suit said. Psaila did not admit fault in the meeting, according to the suit, but promised to “do what it takes to make things right.”

Jayne and Girardi filed claims with American Express, which Psaila said refunded them $787,117.88 “to which they were not entitled.” Psaila accuses the credit card company of failing to do its due diligence in investigating the charges before issuing the refund.

The credit card refund, Psaila alleges, were a key part of the grand jury indictment against him.

"The AMEX refund resulted in the Secret Service Defendants obtaining an indictment because most reasonable people would assume such a reimbursement of that size would be persuasive evidence of wrongdoing," the suit said.

American Express said in a statement Wednesday that the company was contacted by federal law enforcement in late 2016 regarding its investigation into Psaila and did not play a role in his criminal investigation.

"While it is our policy to not comment on the specific activity on an individual Card Member’s accounts, we followed our regular processes and procedures throughout this investigation as we dealt with law enforcement," the company said.

A representative for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit accuses the Secret Service of a failure to "do the basics of any criminal business fraud investigation," which includes failing to review documents seized in the investigation or a forensic audit of Psaila's business records.

The Secret Service also declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing its policy regarding ongoing litigation.

Psaila is seeking a jury trial and $18.2 million dollars in damages.

Last year, Jayne was dismissed from a lawsuit that alleged that her husband embezzled $2 million from the families of victims of the 2018 Lion Air crash in Indonesia. The lawsuit alleged that Girardi kept the funds to "support a never-ending spending spree by himself and Jayne.

Girardi was indicted in February in the U.S. District Court in Chicago in connection to the Lion Air case. He was hit with 12 charges total: nine counts allege wire fraud and three allege misconduct by court officers, stemming from allegations that the defendants failed to distribute money owed to their clients.

Jayne filed for divorce in November 2020, a month before the lawsuit was filed. A judge ruled to freeze Girardi’s assets in a separate case later that December.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com