'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah pleaded not guilty to fraud after her previous hearing was delayed by fans flooding the call

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
Jen Shah
Jen Shah on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jen Shah, a cast member of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and conspiracy at a court hearing Friday.

The hearing had been rescheduled after an earlier conference on Wednesday was canceled when fans flooded the call, FOX13 reported.

FOX13 reporter Ben Winslow reported Friday's hearing was also affected by some unmuted people on the conference, but the proceedings weren't fully interrupted. Fans online tweeted about listening to the court hearing Friday.

Shah's bond was set at $1 million, requiring $250,000 cash or property to secure the bond, according to Variety.

Shah and alleged co-conspirator Stuart Smith are accused of running a telemarketing fraud scheme for nine years.

"Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on 'reality' television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah's 'first assistant,' allegedly generated and sold 'lead lists' of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam," Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in charging documents.

Read the original article on Insider

