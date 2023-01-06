‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah gets 6.5 years in prison for nationwide telemarketing scheme

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah was sentenced on Friday to six and a half years in prison for her role in a far-reaching telemarketing scheme that often targeted the elderly.

Just prior to sentencing, U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein emphasized he was not sentencing the woman people see on television, who is “simply a character.” He then ordered the 49-year-old reality star to serve five years of supervised release following her prison stint and to pay $6.5 million in restitution and forfeiture.

Shah’s demeanor was mostly somber throughout the proceedings, but she did offer a brief apology for her actions.

“Reality TV has nothing to do with reality,” Shah said. “I am deeply sorry for what I’ve done. My actions have hurt innocent people.”

Shah was arrested in March. and she initially denied involvement in any crime. She later reversed course and pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Shah portrayed herself as a “wealthy and successful businessperson” on her iteration of Bravo’s popular “Real Housewives” franchise. In reality, she was involved in a fraudulent telemarketing scam that involved actively seeking out innocent victims, most of them over the age of 55, and selling them “business services.”

With News Wire Services