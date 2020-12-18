'Real Housewives' star reportedly believes husband was cheating on her, despite claims their divorce is a 'sham' to hide embezzled money

Anneta Konstantinides
Erika Jayne
Erika Jayne split from husband Tom Girardi because he allegedly had multiple affairs. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

  • "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne split from husband Tom Girardi, 81, because she believes he had multiple affairs during their marriage, a source told People magazine's Ashley Boucher and Melody Chiu.

  • The source said Jayne, 49, had "known about his infidelity for years" but had reached "her breaking point" when he didn't come to watch her show on Broadway. 

  • Jayne and Girardi made headlines this month when a lawsuit filed December 2 alleged they were using their divorce to hide money that was meant for families of the victims of a 2018 plane crash. 

  • Girardi's law firm represented the families of multiple victims of the Lion Air plane crash. The suit claims he kept settlement money from them to help fund his and Jayne's "lavish lifestyle."

  • On Monday, US District Judge Thomas Durkin held Girardi in contempt after Girardi declined to explain why he couldn't pay the $2 million owed to four of his clients, per the Sun-Times.

  • Representatives for Jayne and Girardi did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Erika Jayne split from her lawyer husband Tom Girardi because she believes he had multiple affairs during their 21-year marriage, according to a People magazine source - despite a lawsuit claiming their divorce is just a "sham" to hide money Girardi has been accused of embezzling.

A source told People's Ashley Boucher and Melody Chiu that the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star filed for divorce from Girardi, 81, because "he was cheating on her with multiple women." 

The source said that Jayne, 49, had "known about his infidelity for years" but had recently reached "her breaking point." 

"When she was performing her last week on Broadway, he left her high and dry and was frolicking around town instead of supporting her and attending her shows," the source told People. "She realized she would never be a priority to him." 

Erika Jayne
Erika Jayne poses backstage after making her Broadway debut in the hit musical "Chicago." Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Jayne was performing in "Chicago" on Broadway in the role of Roxie Hart. Her stint was cut short after theaters closed in New York in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The source told People that Jayne and Girardi's split was "a long time coming." 

"The lawsuit just coincided with her decision to leave him," they added. Jayne, who married Girardi in 1999, filed for divorce in November, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Jayne had previously requested that Girardi provide spousal support in their divorce, and that he pay her legal fees. Girardi has since asked the court to terminate Jayne's right to spousal support and requested that the reality star pay her own attorney's fees, according to court documents obtained by Page Six

Representatives for Girardi and Jayne did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. 

Contrary to the source's explanation for their split, a recent lawsuit claimed the reality star's divorce filing was just a 'sham'

Jayne and Girardi made headlines in early December when a lawsuit filed on December 2 by class-action law firm Edelson PC alleged that the couple was using a "sham" divorce to hide money - used to fund their "lavish lifestyle" - that was meant for families of the victims of the Lion Air Flight 610 accident, according to court documents viewed by Insider.

The new Boeing 737 MAX plane crashed into the Java Sea 13 minutes after taking off from the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia, killing all 189 passengers and crew onboard. Girardi's law firm Girardi Keese represented the families of multiple victims, but, Edelson PC's suit claims, did not distribute the agreed-upon settlement funds that Boeing paid out to the victims' families. 

The suit, viewed by Insider, alleges that Girardi instead kept the money "for his own purposes and doled it out to his friends and family," including Jayne. 

Edelson PC declined to comment when previously reached by Insider about the case. 

Lion Air Crash
Families of victims of the Lion Air JT 610 plane crash after a procession of flowering at the crash site of Lion Air at Tanjung Priok Port, Jakarta, on October 29, 2019. Dasril Roszandi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tom Girardi is now being held in civil contempt in connection to the embezzlement lawsuit - and also dealing with another lawsuit brought by his business partners

On Monday, US District Judge Thomas Durkin held Girardi in contempt after Girardi declined to explain why he couldn't pay the $2 million owed to four of his clients, according to the Chicago Sun-Times' Jon Seidel

"These are widows and orphans," Durkin said, according to the Sun-Times. "Half a million dollars for any one of these families is a significant amount of money. Life changing, given the tragedy they went through."

Durkin asked Girardi to explain what happened to the money, the Sun-Times reports. His lawyer told the judge she had "advised him to decline that," according to the Sun-Times, and said Girardi would not be able to pay the $2 million figure.

Durkin is now planning to refer Girardi's case to the US attorney's office, according to the Sun-Times. 

In a separate lawsuit, Girardi's law-firm partner Robert Keese, in addition to business partners Robert Finnerty and Jill O'Callahan, are claiming that Giradi kept money from them as well.

Their suit alleges that Girardi never paid them the $315,000 in income they were each owed from their joint venture, known as the 1126 Wilshire Partnership, and that they each lost $442,500 in equity, according to court documents viewed by Insider. Keese and his partners said they also each lost $442,500 in equity. 

Representatives for Girardi, Keese, Finnerty, and O'Callahan did not immediately respond to Insider's requests when contacted through the Girardi Keese firm for comment. 

