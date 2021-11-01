'Real Housewives' star Rick Leventhal went as Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' for Halloween and posed with prop guns with wife Kelly Dodd just 9 days after fatal shooting on set

Rick Leventhal and Kelly Dodd. Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for DailyMail.com

Former "Real Housewives" reality show star Rick Leventhal dressed as Alec Baldwin for Halloween.

Leventhal posed with a fake gun less than two weeks after Baldwin fatally shot a woman in a movie set accident.

People on Instagram criticized Leventhal for the "insensitive" costume.

Fans online are slamming former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Kelly Dodd and her husband, Rick Leventhal for their "disrespectful" Halloween costumes.

In a photo Leventhal posted to Instagram, Leventhal said he was dressed as Alec Baldwin and that Dodd was dressed as a Native American.

"Kelly celebrated her Native American heritage & I celebrated the great American film actor Alec Baldwin," said the caption of the photos, which show them both holding prop guns.

In one photo Dodd holds the toy gun to her head, which is festooned with a colorful headdress.

Leventhal - a former Fox News personality - dressed as Baldwin less than two weeks after Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust." The investigation into Hutchins death and the circumstances leading up to the accident is still ongoing.

The movie "Rust" is a Western film, starring Baldwin as an outlaw. Leventhal's Halloween costume shared many similarities with Baldwin's costume for "Rust," like a brown vest, bandana tied around his neck, and a cowboy hat.

Comments on Leventhal's Instagram post called the costume "very insensitive" and in "poor taste."

"Not appropriate, Rick," one person wrote. "A young mother died."

Hutchins was a 42-year-old cinematographer who had been named a "rising star" in the industry. She is survived by her husband and their son.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Read the original article on Insider