Real ID deadline in Indiana is soon. What to know and how to get one.

Starting May 7, 2025, a standard driver's license or state ID card won't be enough to fly domestically or access certain government buildings. After years of delay, Real ID will go into effect across America, requiring citizens to present a specially marked ID to go through TSA checkpoints and enter buildings like military bases.

However, a Real ID is not required for everyone, and you might already have one anyway. Here's what you need to know.

What is Real ID?

Real ID is a driver's license or state ID card marked with a star or other symbol depending on the state. If you already have a valid Indiana ID, check the upper-right corner for a star. Indiana has been issuing Real ID-compliant documentation to Hoosiers since 2010, so you might not need to act.

The Real ID or an accepted alternative will be required to fly domestically starting May 7, 2025

Congress passed the Real ID act in 2005 in response to the 9/11 Commission's recommendation that the Federal Government "set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses." The deadline for Real ID was initially summer 2008, but resistance from state governments, funding issues and the COVID-19 pandemic repeatedly delayed the deadline. All 50 states, all five U.S. territories and the District of Columbia will enforce Real ID requirements May 7, 2025.

Do I need a Real ID to fly?

Real ID is one of a handful of documents that allows people to board commercial flights. It is also necessary to access certain federal facilities like military bases as well as nuclear power plants.

If you already have a valid passport or passport card, you do not need Real ID card to board a commercial flight. International flights still require a valid passport or acceptable alternative; a Real ID card alone will not suffice. You can learn more about the different forms of acceptable identification for air travel on the TSA's website.

If you still aren't sure whether you'll need a Real ID by the May 2025 deadline, you can fill out the Department of Homeland Security's online questionnaire to find out.

Do children need one?

People under the age of 18 still do not need identification when traveling with a companion within the United States. Passports or accepted alternatives are still required for international travel.

How do I get Real ID?

You do not need to take a test to obtain a Real ID driver's license or card. You will need to visit an Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch in person with the following documents:

1. Proof of identity and lawful status

Most documents proving identity also prove lawful status. You will need one of the following:

United States birth certificate

Unexpired United States passport

Unexpired foreign passport with a visa and I-94 form

Consular Report of Birth Abroad (only issued to citizens under 18)

2. Proof of Social Security

Your full nine-digit Social Security number must be displayed on one of the following:

Social Security card

W-2 form

SSA-1099 form

Non-SSA-1099 form

Pay stub with your name and Social Security number on it

Social Security Administration document establishing that you are ineligible for a Social Security number.

3. Proof of Indiana residency

You must bring printed copies of two documents proving your Indiana residency to receive an Indiana Real ID. Common documents include the following:

Computer-generated bill from a utility company, credit card company, doctor, or hospital, issued within 60 days of the date you visit a BMV branch, and containing your name and address of residence.

Bank statement.

Pre-printed pay stub.

Medicaid or Medicare benefit statement.

Indiana is a centralized issuance state, meaning you do not receive your new card over the counter at your local DMV. Cards typically arrive via mail within a week or two. You can find more information on necessary documentation — including for people who have changed their name, gender or date of birth — in the BMV's online documentation guide.

How much does Real ID cost?

A standard Indiana driver's license costs $17.50. A non-voter identification card is $9.

What will happen if I don't have Real ID?

Travelers without a REAL ID-compliant license or acceptable alternative beginning May 7, 2025 will not be allowed through TSA checkpoints. If you can't find one or more of your required documents, consult the BMV's online documentation guide.

Acceptable alternatives to Real ID licenses include unexpired passports and passport cards. Non-Indiana residents a valid Enhanced Driver's License from Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont or Washington are considered Real ID-compliant when traveling domestically through Indiana as well.

I have more questions about Real ID

If you still have questions about Real ID or how to obtain one, you can use the Indiana BMV's interactive document guide online or contact the BMV service line at (888) 692-6841.

