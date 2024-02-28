The Real ID deadline is next year. Here's how to check if you need one, and how to obtain it in Michigan.

Remember when the federal government told us, way back in 2017, that we were going to need a Real ID to travel on domestic flights by 2020?

And then the deadline got pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID pandemic. And then it got pushed back again, to 2023. So you can be forgiven if you mostly forgot about that pesky piece of bureaucracy.

But now it seems there is a hard deadline of May 7, 2025. And while it's more than a year away, it's probably a good idea to go ahead and jump that hurdle. So in the spirit of getting things done, here's a handy guide for how to go about getting a Real ID in Michigan.

What is a Real ID?

Real ID is a driver's license or state ID card marked with a star or other symbol depending on the state. If you already have a valid Michigan ID, check the upper-right corner.

Michigan’s old license and ID design, which is being phased out by January 2029, features a star in a gold circle to indicate REAL ID compliance. The state’s new license design features a star in a silhouette of Michigan. Michigan has been issuing Real ID-compliant documentation since 2017, so you might not need to act.

Congress passed the Real ID act in 2005 in response to the 9/11 Commission's recommendation that the federal government "set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses." All 50 states, all five U.S. territories and the District of Columbia will enforce Real ID requirements May 7, 2025.

Do I need a Real ID to fly?

The short answer is no. Real ID is one of a handful of documents that allows people to board commercial flights. It is also necessary to access certain federal facilities like military bases as well as nuclear power plants.

But if you already have a valid passport or passport card, you do not need a Real ID card to board a commercial flight. International flights still require a valid passport or acceptable alternative; a Real ID card alone will not suffice. You can learn more about the different forms of acceptable identification for air travel on the TSA's website.

If you still aren't sure whether you'll need a Real ID by the May 2025 deadline, you can fill out the Department of Homeland Security's online questionnaire to find out.

Do children need a Real ID?

People younger than 18 still do not need identification when traveling with a companion within the United States. Passports or accepted alternatives are still required for international travel, however.

How do I get Real ID?

To convert to REAL ID, visit a Secretary of State office and provide the following documents:

Your current Michigan driver’s license or ID.

A valid, unexpired U.S. passport, birth certificate, or other proof of legal presence document

A certified legal name-change document, if your name is different from what is on your birth certificate.

How much does Real ID cost?

There’s no added charge for converting to a Real ID if you do so at the time of renewing or replacing your license or ID. Otherwise, there is a correction fee ($9 for license; $10 for ID) to convert to Real ID.

What will happen if I don't have a Real ID?

Travelers without a REAL ID-compliant license or acceptable alternative beginning May 7, 2025 will not be allowed through TSA checkpoints. Acceptable alternatives to Real ID licenses include unexpired passports and passport cards.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: The Real ID deadline in Michigan is next year. Here's how to get one.