When do Real ID driver’s licenses go into effect? What to know in Florida

For Florida drivers, it's about to get REAL.

As of May 7, 2025, every state resident must present a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card (or a valid passport or passport card) to board a commercial aircraft within the United States. If you do not have one, you will not be permitted to pass through the TSA checkpoint. REAL ID-compliant credentials are already required to enter checkpoints at federal facilities, military facilities and nuclear power plants.

The good news is they're not hard to get, and if you've received a new or renewed Florida driver's license or ID since January 2010, you're already set.

Here's what you need to know.

What is REAL ID?

It used to be easier to get a driver's license in some states than in others. After the 9/11 Commission recommended that the federal government set standards for identification, such as driver's licenses, Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005. The act established minimum security standards for getting a license anywhere across the country and prohibited some federal agencies from accepting anything less.

The Real ID Act became effective nationwide on May 11, 2008. Florida began issuing REAL ID-compliant credentials after Jan. 4, 2010.

How can I tell if I have a REAL ID in Florida?

Example of a REAL ID compliant driver license featuring the gold star in the upper right hand corner.

Check your driver's license or state-issued identification. If it has a gold star in the top right, it's REAL ID compliant.

How do I get a REAL ID in Florida?

Real IDs in Florida will be issued to first-time and renewing customers at a local driver's license service center or tax collector officer.

If your card is not REAL ID compliant and you aren't up for renewal before May 7, 2025, make an appointment to get a new card. Locations can be found here. A Class E license can be renewed up to 18 months prior to the card’s expiration date.

How much is a REAL ID card in Florida?

The fee for an initial Florida Class E license (including learner’s permit) is $48.00 and a commercial driver's license (Class A) license is $75.00. The fee for an ID Card is $25.00. Most local tax collector offices also charge a $6.25 service fee.

What do I need to get a REAL ID card in Florida?

You’ll need to bring one of the primary documents listed below to prove your identity, legal residence and date of birth:

For U.S. Citizens:

Valid, unexpired U.S. passport

Original or certified copy of a birth certificate

Consular Report of Birth Abroad

Certificate of Naturalization issued by DHS

Certificate of Citizenship

If your name has changed from the one on your primary identity document, you should also bring: Court-ordered name change document Marriage certificate, issued by the courts, and/or Divorce decree, issued by the courts



In all cases, the document must show a clear trail of name changes originating with the birth name to the current name.

For Non-Citizens:

Valid, unexpired Permanent Resident Card – I-551 for Lawful Permanent Residents

Valid Passport for non-immigrants except for asylum applicants and refugees

Other government-issued document showing your full name

Department of Homeland Security document showing proof of lawful presence

If your name has changed by marriage/divorce, you must have your name changed on your Citizen and Immigration Services (CIS) documents.

Both Citizens and Non-Citizens will need to bring:

Your Social Security Card or proof of your social security number. You can find a list of documents that provide proof of your social security number on the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle's What to Bring page.

Two documents that show your principal residence

When will REAL ID be enforced?

The Department of Homeland Security started enforcing REAL ID requirements at semi-restricted areas in federal facilities, nuclear power plants and military facilities by October 2015.

As of May 7, 2025, REAL ID-compliant identification or a valid passport or passport card will be required for any adult U.S. resident to board a federally regulated commercial aircraft. Originally the deadline was May 3, 2023, but during the COVID-19 pandemic the deadline was extended two years forward.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: REAL ID Florida driver's licenses, IDs to be required for air travel