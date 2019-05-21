How real is Iran threat? Democrats fear Trump administration using intel to justify conflict

WASHINGTON – Top Trump administration officials told lawmakers Tuesday that U.S. military deployments in the Middle East were purely defensive and not aimed at provoking a war with Iran, amid growing concerns in Congress about a possible military conflict.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan briefed members of the House and Senate behind closed doors, detailing what they called "credible intelligence" that suggests a possible Iranian attack on American military forces in the region.

Shanahan said the Trump administration's decision to deploy B-52 bombers and other military resources to the Persian Gulf had succeeded in preventing a possible strike on U.S. interests.

"We have deterred attacks based on our posturing of assets – deterred attacks against American forces," he told reporters after the congressional briefings.

"Our biggest focus at this point is to prevent Iranian miscalculation," Shanahan added. "We do not want the situation to escalate. This is about deterrence, not about war."

But lawmakers were divided, mostly along partisan lines, about the nature of the threat from Iran and whether the Trump administration's response was making the situation better or worse.

Some Democrats raised alarms Tuesday that the Trump administration was cherry-picking intelligence information to justify a military conflict with Iran.

Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan (L) speaks to members of the media as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) listens after a closed briefing for Senate members May 21, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Acting Secretary Shanahan and Secretary Pompeo joined Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford to brief Congressional members on Iran. More

“We’re concerned that information is being used for the purposes of accomplishing an objective, rather than for the purposes of making a decision,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told USA TODAY after he and other House Democrats met privately with former CIA Director John Brennan and former Ambassador Wendy Sherman, both of whom served in Obama administration.

“Let’s hope that the administration is not rationalizing a move towards war,” Hoyer added.

Trump says he doesn't want war. Is John Bolton driving the US into a conflict?

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said the president and his advisers are sending mixed messages on the seriousness of the threat from Iran. He noted that while Pompeo and others have talked about "credible" intelligence about an Iranian attack on U.S. military personnel, President Donald Trump suggested on Monday there was no imminent threat.

"We have no indication that anything’s happened or will happen, but if it does, it will be met, obviously with great force,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a campaign rally in Pennsylvania Monday evening.

“It’s hard to know what the administration is portraying at this point,” Schiff told reporters after the meeting with Brennan and Sherman. He said he’s deeply worried that the administration’s lack of “any clear thought, plan (or) strategy has just multiplied the risks” of conflict.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat and former CIA analyst who studied Iranian proxy groups, said the Trump administration's incoherent strategy risked the possibility of an inadvertent conflict.

“The president vacillates between saying that he cares only about the nuclear file and increasingly threatening on Twitter to essentially wipe Iran off the map,” Slotkin said. “If I and you cannot understand U.S. strategy, then you can bet the Iranians don’t understand it. And if neither side can determine what actions are offensive versus defensive, it sets us on a course to misunderstanding each other and a slide towards war.”

Trump vowed to "end" Iran Monday after a Katyusha rocket landed in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone less than a mile from the U.S. Embassy. The rocket did not cause any injures; officials believe it was fired from east Baghdad, an area controlled by Iran-backed Shiite militias.