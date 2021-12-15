Was the real killer convicted in Starved Rock murders? New HBO documentary investigates

UTICA — A new HBO documentary will take a fresh look at the infamous 1960 triple slaying at Starved Rock State Park.

"The Murders at Starved Rock" features three one-hour episodes examining the case against Chester Weger, 82, paroled last year after serving nearly 60 years in prison. The first two episodes debuted Tuesday, followed by the third at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

"Hard-boiled investigators, local reporters, family members and eccentric townsfolk, each with their own theories ... lend their insight to the series and a wealth of archival materials transports us back to 1960," HBO touts in a news release. "Several interviews with Weger himself reveal a sympathetic man steadfast in his claims of innocence, but is he an unreliable narrator of his own story?"

In March 1960, three women from the Chicago suburb of Riverside — Frances Murphy, 47, Mildred Lindquist, 50, and Lillian Oetting, also 50 — left for a four-day trip to the LaSalle County park. After checking in to the lodge March 14, they hiked through St. Louis Canyon but did not return. On March 16, they were found in the canyon, bludgeoned to death by a tree limb.

A police investigation eventually focused on Weger, a dishwasher at the lodge, who at first denied any involvement. That November, he confessed to the killings, then recanted days later, blaming duress while under pressure from detectives. Still, the state prosecuted him for the murder of Oetting, winning a jury conviction the next March. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Chester O. Weger, who was convicted in 1961 of murder charges and paroled in 2020, is seen in this Associated Press file photo during his trial in Ottawa on Jan. 30, 1961. Weger is the subject of a new documentary as he seeks to test evidence he says would exonerate him in the slayings.

Over decades, Weger maintained his innocence throughout failed appeals. Meanwhile, his attempts at parole fell flat until last year, when he was released. Since then, he has been living with family in the Chicago area.

This fall, a LaSalle County judge ruled Weger's attorneys can seek genetic testing of cigarette butts, hair and string found at the crime scene. They are hoping the tests will rule out Weger as the killer and allow him to seek to have his conviction vacated.

