'Real life Aquaman': Man says he survived 27 hours at sea after Tonga tsunami

A 57-year-old Tongan man was forced to swim for 27 hours straight after getting swept at sea amidst Saturday's devastating tsunami.

The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano and subsequent tsunami in Tonga last weekend damaged villages, spoiled drinking water and led to multiple deaths. Due to communication lines going down and first aid relief not arriving on the Pacific Island nation until later this week, some dramatic escape and survival stories are beginning to emerge.

One of those stories belongs to Lisala Folau, a man with a disability whose swimming durability has garnered him the nickname, "the real life Aquaman."

Folau, a retired carpenter who lives lived on the small island of Atata (a population of about 60 people), was swept out to sea when tsunami waves hit land in the evening Saturday. He recounted his survival story in an interview with Tongan media agency Broadcom Broadcasting. A transcript of his Thursday interview was translated on Facebook.

"I just floated, bashed around by the big waves that kept coming," he told the radio station. "Bear in mind that I am disabled. I can't walk properly."

At first, Folau said he climbed a tree but a big wave later knocked him out, pulling him away further at sea. He was forced to swim all the way to the closest island, Tongatapu, which he said took him 27 hours. He swam all through the night Saturday to arrive on the island safely on Sunday.

Social media began praising Folau for his story, with some users tabbing him "real life Aquaman" in reference to the comic book and film character known for being able to breathe underwater and control fish.

