Real-life Grinch accused of stealing Christmas decorations in Collierville

An anti-Christmas culprit spends a day stealing Christmas decorations and spoiling the holiday spirit in a quiet town.

It’s a story you’ve probably heard before, but this didn’t happen in Whoville. This story of Christmas chaos took place in Collierville, Tennessee, according to the Collierville Police Department (CPD).

CPD said they were made aware of the holiday treachery around 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2022.

A grandmother and her grandson were at a home on Grey Wolf Drive when the grandson heard a noise in the front yard, police said. The grandson looked out the window and saw a man carrying inflatable Christmas decorations from the front yard, an arrest record shows.

Police said the grandson chased the man, 51-year-old Troy Paige, down the street, caught up with him and demanded that the man return the stolen inflatables.

Perhaps his heart grew three sizes in that moment. Whatever the cause, CPD said that Paige complied with the grandson’s request and returned the Christmas decorations valued at $400 before running off again.

Shortly after, police pulled over a woman with brightly colored inflatable Christmas decorations in her backseat.

Those inflatables (a two-piece Grinch, Olaf, a black dog, a Snowman and Mickey Mouse) were still connected to stakes and were moist and dirty, as if they had just been taken from outside, police said.

The woman told police that she’d just returned from the casino and bought the items from Paige. As she was being questioned, her phone continued to light up with calls from “Troy”, police said.

While officers interviewed her, Paige was found Paige near Shelton Road and Sweetie Lane. When officers spoke to him, he said he would call a woman to pick up him, an affidavit shows. CPD said those calls went to the woman who was currently detained with the Christmas decorations in her backseat.

Paige, who has a history of theft according to police, was arrested and charged with theft of property under $1,000.

The woman who claimed to have bought the decorations from Paige was given a property receipt as officers confiscated the inflatables and stored as found property, police said.

If you’re missing a holiday-themed inflatable from your Collierville yard, CPD said you can give them a call at 901-457-2520 to describe the item that you are missing.

