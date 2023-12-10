“Real Life Grinch” smashes windows of businesses in downtown Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is in police custody after allegedly smashing several windows in Atmore’s downtown entertainment area. Atmore Police say Shawn Edward Brown is responsible for the incident. A Facebook post from the police department says an investigator identified Brown as the person who damaged or shattered several windows of businesses in the 100 block of South Main Street.

The Pride of Atmore, which runs the newly revitalized Strand Theater, posted that they had to cancel Sunday’s showing of “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” because of the damage.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience. A real-life Grinch of a fit decided to hurt every business and business owner on the southwest corner of downtown Atmore,” said the post.

