‘He’s a real-life hero’: Man spots Amber Alert suspect with children in car, helps police find him

1
WPXI.com News Staff,Cara Sapida
·3 min read

An Amber Alert was issued out of Zanesville, Ohio Thursday night for a gold Chevrolet Suburban stolen with a 3-year-old and a baby in the back.

A woman who was caring for the two boys told police she left the unlocked vehicle running as she ran into a building for what she said was less than 10 minutes. When she came out, the vehicle and children were gone.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Children in back of car stolen in Ohio found in Washington County; Man taken into custody

Three hours later and 100 miles away at a Circle K in Washington, Canonsburg tattoo artist Dougie DeCosta was getting gas when a vehicle matching that description pulled in.

“As I was getting ready to leave, a vehicle pulls up, guy acting all suspicious and weird. He says, ‘Hey man, you got some change!?’ Acting all goofy. I was like, ‘Dude I can’t help you,’” DeCosta said.

Police said the suspect is 46-year-old Thomas Pritchard.

“And he said, ‘I got my kid in the back teething here!’ And I said, ‘Oh god, this dude has a kid in that car.’ I was like, ‘That’s not good,’” DeCosta said.

TRENDING NOW:

Moon Township community mourns loss of high school senior after fatal crash on I-79 Children in back of car stolen in Ohio found in Washington County; Man taken into custody Alligator, over 150 snakes removed from Aliquippa home where man was found dead VIDEO: State police say they received report of possible wrong-way driver before crash on I-279 DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

DeCosta, a father himself, called 911. Just as the dispatcher confirmed it was the amber alert vehicle, the suspect drove off.

“He took off out of there, and I took off after him,” DeCosta said.

DeCosta said he then followed the car as it fled up to 60 mph, not letting him get out of his sight and directing dispatchers.

Viewer video shows what happened next as dozens of police officers caught up with them and swarmed the stolen car.

“They had him at gunpoint, pulled him out, and those babies got to go home last night,” DeCosta said.

With both kids safe, people across social media are calling DeCosta a hero -- including the man who happened to be in his tattoo chair today.

“I think it’s an amazing story that I walked into today. He’s a real-life hero,” said Army veteran Joel McConnell. “It’s good to know there are people out there willing to step up and ready because most people might not. He saved the day it’s awesome. It’s unbelievable.”

“I think it was meant to be. I’m so glad those babies are alright,” DeCosta said.

The mother of the two children reached out to DeCosta Friday saying she is forever grateful for him. He said it made him cry.

Pritchard is facing several charges including endangering the welfare of children and DUI.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Moon Township community mourns loss of high school senior after fatal crash on I-79 Children in back of car stolen in Ohio found in Washington County; Man taken into custody Alligator, over 150 snakes removed from Aliquippa home where man was found dead VIDEO: State police say they received report of possible wrong-way driver before crash on I-279 DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Recommended Stories

  • Former Wichita police captain charged with computer crimes one day after retiring

    The ex-officer was not arrested but received a summons to appear in court in April.

  • Here's how to save $100 during Amazon's spring cleaning sale

    Amazon Prime members can score double discounts on cleaning supplies during the Stock up and Save event.

  • Greece welcomes back ancient art held at Vatican

    Greece welcomed the return of ancient artifacts from the Acropolis, furthering a campaign to press the British Museum to hand back a collection of sculptures taken from the ancient site in Athens more than 200 years ago. (March 24) (AP video/Srdjan Nedeljkovic)

  • Clergy sex abuse victims feel 'vindicated' after Vatican talks

    Survivors of Roman Catholic clergy sex abuse from Britain and Ireland said on Thursday they finally felt vindicated after "transformative" meetings with Pope Francis and leaders of the Comboni Missionary order. The survivors were abused as teenagers in the 1960s and 1970s, while studying to be missionary priests at a Comboni seminary in Yorkshire, northern England. In 2014, the Comboni settled a civil claim brought on by 11 former pupils, but without admitting liability.

  • Low voter turnout may hurt Cuba's one-party system

    STORY: Like a growing number of Cubans, 77-year-old Havana resident Humberto Avila says he will likely sit out Sunday's legislative elections.The retired university professor says he's done the math - 470 candidates, 470 open seats - and sees no point in voting.(Spanish) "It seems to me that's the same number of candidates as open seats so there is no election. You are simply reaffirming what the nominating committee did."In Cuba, government-organized selection committees choose the candidates, who must then receive more than 50% of votes in their district to earn a seat in the National Assembly, the country's highest lawmaking body. Political campaigning is illegal.Cuba says the system promotes unity and reduces the sway of money in politics. Critics say it lacks transparency and amounts to a rubber stamp for one-party rule.Either way, declining turnout could threaten the new assembly's credibility and - amid a deep economic downturn - add to a growing sense of malaise in a country that has been a Communist-run state since shortly after the 1959 Cuban Revolution.Bert Hoffmann, a Latin America expert at the German Institute of Global and Area Studies says more is at stake than ever before.&nbsp;"It will be important to watch the turnout, and the abstention rate. That's where the attention will be on. // And the question really is if the government does get a majority of the electorate, it will get a majority of the cast votes, that’s a given... but whether they really can mobilize the electorate, or if we have such a high rate of abstention, which would be some form of signaling opposition in a single party system, which then would undermine the legitimacy of the government to some extent.”Abstention has spiked in recent elections, rising to a four-decade high of 31% of eligible voters&nbsp;in November -- a drastic change from elections under former leader Fidel Castro, when nearly every Cuban of voting age typically cast a ballot.Groups primarily outside Cuba have launched a campaign encouraging people to skip the vote, calling the electoral process a "farce" in videos circulated on social media.But&nbsp;Cuba's government&nbsp;has&nbsp;encouraged participation in Sunday's election&nbsp;BY&nbsp;touting a "unity vote" - as a show of patriotism&nbsp;and support for&nbsp;Cuba's socialist system.&nbsp;For some Cubans both young and old Reuters spoke to, those arguments make sense.That's why Rey Lazaro Blanco, a 19-year old geography student at the University of Havana, plans to vote on Sunday.(Spanish) "In the end, hope should never be lost. What is going to happen is going to be for the better, and that in one way or another, everything that is happening in our country right now can be fixed.”

  • St. Petersburg approves allowing some single-family homes to become multifamily

    ST. PETERSBURG — The City Council on Thursday approved allowing owners of nearly 3,000 properties in the urban core to turn them into up to four residences. The sweeping zoning change is intended to increase housing in a water-locked city experiencing a growth spurt. After 2½ hours of impassioned remarks, most from residents who were adamantly against the changes, the council approved the ...

  • Marvel’s Victoria Alonso Was Fired for Promoting ‘Argentina: 1985,’ in Violation of Her Contract

    Alonso had been with the company since the first ”Iron Man“ and served as president of Physical, Post Production, VFX and Animation

  • Beginner SEO Mistakes To Avoid

    Search engine optimization, or SEO for short, has become the backbone for many digital entrepreneurs. Across industries and cultures, this internet practice has made it possible for no-name companies to become trending topics overnight. You may be familiar with the acronym as a buzzword that every company from here to Timbuktu is using. Unfortunately, awareness does not equate to knowledge. Though knowledge in this case could equate to profit. However, this is only possible with a thorough and e

  • One Jaycorp Berhad (KLSE:JAYCORP) Analyst Just Slashed Their 2023 Revenue Estimates

    Today is shaping up negative for Jaycorp Berhad ( KLSE:JAYCORP ) shareholders, with the covering analyst delivering a...

  • Fort Collins police end teen's alleged BB-gun robbery spree after chase, crash

    Police say a robbery spree by a juvenile suspect ended early Thursday when the suspect crashed a stolen car during a police pursuit in Fort Collins.

  • Police arrest man in shooting death of Darius Mitchell, 43

    Police arrested Laddavious Howard for the killing of Darius Mitchell. Mitchell was found with a fatal gunshot wound on March 16.

  • Yinson Holdings Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

    Yinson Holdings Berhad ( KLSE:YINSON ) Full Year 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: RM6.32b (up 75% from FY...

  • Marquise Goodwin agrees to one-year deal with Browns

    The Browns are adding a veteran receiver. After trading for Elijah Moore earlier this week, Cleveland has reached a one-year agreement with Marquise Goodwin, according to multiple reports. Goodwin, 32, spent last season with the Seahawks. He caught 27 passes for 387 yards with four touchdowns in 13 games with two starts. A third-round pick [more]

  • Taylor Schabusiness to go on trial July 24 in homicide, beheading of Green Bay man

    Defense attorney argued that defendant should have a second psychological examination because she attacked her previous attorney in court in February.

  • Does Monash IVF Group Limited's (ASX:MVF) Weak Fundamentals Mean That The Stock Could Move In The Opposite Direction?

    Monash IVF Group's (ASX:MVF) stock is up by 6.7% over the past three months. Given that the markets usually pay for the...

  • Santos introduces bill stopping aid to anti-LGBTQ countries

    Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) introduced a bill Friday that would prevent federal aid from going to countries that have laws that discriminate against women or criminalize LGBTQ people. “Discrimination against both women and the LGBTQ community is unacceptable,” Santos said in a statement. “My bill will send a clear message that the United States will…

  • Daily Crunch: Binance reopens after bug forces platform to suspend spot trading, deposits and withdrawals

    To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here. Probably nothing to see here: For a few moments there, cryptocurrency giant Binance had to temporarily suspend spot trading, deposits and withdrawals, Manish reports. Huge investment in EV: Ford is stepping on the accelerator when it comes to electric vehicles and will manufacture a next-generation electric truck at its $5.6 billion factory in Tennessee in 2025, Kirsten reports.

  • Banking 2023: 4 Advantages to Managing Your Money Online

    The concept of "going to the bank" is quickly becoming a relic of the pre-pandemic world. A new GOBankingRates survey of 1,000 adults showed that four out of five people prefer to do their banking...

  • DA: Quincy woman convicted of manslaughter for beating 11-month-old niece to death

    A Quincy woman has been found guilty of manslaughter by a Norfolk Superior Court jury for beating her 11-month-old niece to death in 2018, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

  • More victims come forward in case against former teacher Eric Fairman, accused of child sex abuse

    Channel 11 has learned a former youth coach and McKeesport teacher already in jail for alleged sexual abuse against children is facing more charges dating as far back as 2015.