'Real-life Lassie': Tinsley the dog leads police to her injured owner, saving his life

Dogs really are man's best friend, especially Tinsley, a Shiloh Shepherd who led New Hampshire police to her owner who needed medical attention after sustaining injuries in a vehicle crash.

On Monday, New Hampshire State Police were called in about a loose canine, but when they arrived Tinsley continued running down Interstate 89.

The authorities were led directly to a damaged pick-up and realized the driver and passenger had been "ejected from the vehicle and were hypothermic and seriously injured," according to NHSP.

"This was almost like a real-life Lassie situation," NHSP Lt. Dan Baldassarre told CNN. "It's really quite remarkable. This dog definitely saved their lives. I don't think they would have survived the night given the temperatures."

Tinsley, a Shiloh shepherd, led authorities to her owner who was in need of medical attention after a car crash.
Tinsley's owner, Cam Laundry, said he's grateful Tinsley came to his rescue after the crash.

"She's my guardian angel," Laundry, told CNN affiliate WPTZ. "It's a miracle that she had that kind of intelligence to do what she did."

Tinsley "the brave" will be rewarded with her favorite things: treats, meat and attention.

"She gets spoiled all the time," Laundry told WPTZ. "She'll get some venison, probably burger, tonight and probably some back scratches with it."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dog saves owner's life, leads police to him at severe car crash

