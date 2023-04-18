Real-life photos of Coachella show the difference between Instagram and reality

Fans take photos at the 2023 Coachella Music and Arts Festival. Callie Ahlgrim

Coachella is one of the biggest and most famous music festivals in the world.

It's also billed as a can't-miss event for people interested in art, fashion, and pop culture.

However, our real-life photos prove that it's not always as glamorous as it appears on social media.

Coachella's famous Ferris wheel is a staple in photos.

Coachella's most recognizable attraction is billed as "the world's largest transportable Ferris wheel." Callie Ahlgrim

But to actually ride the attraction, you need to wait in a long line and pay an extra ticket fee.

Fans wait in line to ride the Ferris wheel at Coachella. Callie Ahlgrim

Indeed, doing anything during peak hours can take ages, from using a locker to getting a cocktail.

Fans wait in line to access a storage locker at Coachella. Callie Ahlgrim

Spectra is another piece of Coachella eye candy that's cool to experience during the daytime.

Spectra is a large-scale art installation designed by NEWSUBSTANCE. Callie Ahlgrim

But if you try to enjoy the art installation at night, it's a complete let-down.

Festivalgoers inside the Spectra installation at Coachella. Callie Ahlgrim

Festivalgoers often use Coachella's sculptures as photo backdrops.

A fan poses in front of Holoflux by Guvenc Ozel. Callie Ahlgrim

Behind the scenes, the art is used more often to take refuge from the cruel heat.

People seek refuge in the shade of Eden, an art installation by Maggie West. Callie Ahlgrim

In fact, much of the day is spent searching for a slice of shade.

Fans sometimes prioritize shade over being close to the stage. Callie Ahlgrim

Fans love to share up-close photos of their favorite performers.

Charli XCX performs at Coachella on Saturday. Callie Ahlgrim

But if you want to actually get close to the A-list stars and headliners, you'll be waiting for hours in the sun.

Fans camping at the main stage on Saturday to see Frank Ocean perform. Callie Ahlgrim

Most Instagram photos are taken on day one or two. By day three, the picturesque field has turned brown and dusty.

Coachella's festival grounds become tattered over time. Callie Ahlgrim

At the end of each day, the festival grounds are littered with trash.

Festivalgoers leave trash everywhere. Callie Ahlgrim

Whatever method of transportation you choose — shuttle, Uber, or your own car — it's a long and sweaty walk to get back and forth.

Coachella attendees walk from the Uber drop-off point to the festival entrance. Callie Ahlgrim

