Real-life photos of Coachella show the difference between Instagram and reality
Coachella is one of the biggest and most famous music festivals in the world.
It's also billed as a can't-miss event for people interested in art, fashion, and pop culture.
However, our real-life photos prove that it's not always as glamorous as it appears on social media.
Coachella's famous Ferris wheel is a staple in photos.
But to actually ride the attraction, you need to wait in a long line and pay an extra ticket fee.
Indeed, doing anything during peak hours can take ages, from using a locker to getting a cocktail.
Spectra is another piece of Coachella eye candy that's cool to experience during the daytime.
But if you try to enjoy the art installation at night, it's a complete let-down.
Festivalgoers often use Coachella's sculptures as photo backdrops.
Behind the scenes, the art is used more often to take refuge from the cruel heat.
In fact, much of the day is spent searching for a slice of shade.
Fans love to share up-close photos of their favorite performers.
But if you want to actually get close to the A-list stars and headliners, you'll be waiting for hours in the sun.
Most Instagram photos are taken on day one or two. By day three, the picturesque field has turned brown and dusty.
At the end of each day, the festival grounds are littered with trash.
Whatever method of transportation you choose — shuttle, Uber, or your own car — it's a long and sweaty walk to get back and forth.
Follow along with Insider's 2023 Coachella coverage here.
Read the original article on Insider