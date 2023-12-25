Real-life Santas were at work in Scottsdale

Dec. 25—Either the Claus man really has magical powers, including ubiquity — or Scottsdale might have an unusual number of Santas per capita.

The jolly old fellow with the white beard and pot belly has been negotiating the wishes of kids at Fashion Square.

And making lists and checking them twice with tots at Kierland Commons, the Scottsdale Promenade and the Scottsdale Quarter.

And during night-time events including the Old Town Art Walk, the Salt River Fields, the McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, Scottsdazzle and the DC Ranch Cocoa Stroll.

In Tom Browning paintings, Santa is pictured as a Western rancher, breaking wild horses and tending to not reindeer but horses. The Browning works are being shown — and up for sale — at the Legacy Gallery.

Cynics might be sneering that this is all about the commercialization of the holiday, getting people to spend-spend-spend for Christmas.

Even so, it's hard to argue against the giving spirit that combines for real-life Santas in Scottsdale.

It may be hard to believe, driving past the million-dollar mansions that dot Scottsdale, but there are many in the city who struggle to get by on a daily basis — let alone find money to celebrate the holidays.

Most of the year, they blush when called "heroes" — but this time of year, Scottsdale firefighters become jumbo-sized elves.

Since Thanksgiving, Scottsdale Fire stations have been accepting unwrapped toys and gift cards.

"These donations help make the holiday season a little brighter for many families. It is very much appreciated," said Scottsdale Fire Chief Tom Shannon.

Fortunately, the firefighters don't try to fit down chimneys themselves. (Which likely would lead to ironic 911 calls.)

Instead, some 15,000 toys that will serve more than 1,000 families were passed on by firefighters to partner agencies, including: Vista Del Camino; HonorHealth at Shea, Osborn and Thompson Peak; Family Promise; the Foster Alliance; the Arizona Burn Foundation; and Harvest Compassion Center.

But the firefighters' program is just the tip of the city's giving tree.

Scottsdale's community services programs have been playing Santa for the last month, according to Jessica Rapp, who oversees the city's Human Services special programs, including Adopt-a-Family Thanksgiving and Adopt-a-Family Holiday.

The programs, Rapp said, "matches income-eligible families with sponsors who provide food and gifts for the holidays."

Like Santa putting on his pants after a year of lounging, this is a tight squeeze.

"The number of eligible families who enroll in this program always exceeds the number of donors," Rapp said.

"This year, we are supporting 251 families with the help of 175 sponsors from the community."

She said some of the toys the firefighters donate are used "as supplemental items for the families in our program."

Target families come from Adopt-a-Family, Back to School, Adopt-a-Senior and Beat the Heat programs.

City administrators, Rapp said, "work directly with the families, seniors and sponsors and match them to make sure all families and seniors are adopted."

Scottsdale Community Partners, she added, "is an active board that volunteers and provides a lot of support for these programs ... SCP's volunteer efforts and funding help make these programs possible, along with program staff and social workers."

One day, an irrigation crew from the city's Parks and Recreation Department played elves by helping wrap and prepare presents.

"This event takes a lot of all-hands-on deck," Rapp said, "so we ask various work groups to come out and assist if they can."

Not just kids

In Scottsdale, many treat holidays as an opportunity to help not just needy kids — but seniors who can use a helping hand.

The Adopt-a-Senior Program supports isolated, low-income seniors, Rapp said.

This is another joint effort between Scottsdale Community Partners and the city of Scottsdale.

City social workers screen applicants for eligibility, create a bio for each individual, and ask for three-to-five gifts the individual would like for the holiday.

Sponsors who volunteer to take care of seniors are asked to purchase gifts from the "wish lists," a $35 grocery card, a book of postage stamps, a calendar and personal hygiene items.

"A critical part of this program is the delivery," Rapp noted. "City of Scottsdale staff and social workers make appointments with each senior enrolled in the program and personally deliver the gifts.

"In many cases, the seniors are isolated, with little or no social interaction."

The visit to drop off presents and practical items might be one of the few social contacts the senior has during the holiday season, she added.

The at-home visits also become chances for staff to talk to the seniors about transportation sources, life planning, grief and loss support, depression, caregiver options and other support programs.

"This year we are supporting 331 seniors with 220 sponsors," Rapp said.

"Some sponsors adopt multiple seniors, that's why the numbers don't match."

While giving gifts raises joy levels, this is also a time when many get grim reminders about the difference between "wants" and "needs."

"Sponsors are surprised to find items like robes, can openers, slippers, blankets and pots and pans on the senior's wish list," Rapp said.

"The sponsors view those items as necessities, but the seniors are asking for those items as their gifts."