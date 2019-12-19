How the real-life search for planets goes farther out than the Star Wars universe

Luke Skywalker’s home planet, Tatooine, and its two suns are a good example of science echoing Star Wars. Or is it the other way around? (Lucasfilm Photo)

Over the past 42 years, filmgoers have seen exotic worlds come to life in a succession of Star Wars movies — a series that is now coming to a climax with “Star Wars: Episode IX, The Rise of Skywalker.” But are those exoplanets really all that exotic anymore?

Sure, we’ve seen two suns in the sky over the sands of Tatooine, Luke Skywalker’s home planet. We’ve been to an ice planet (Hoth) and a lava planet (Mustafar). We’ve even spent time on a habitable exomoon that’s in orbit around a gas giant (Endor).

Back in 1977, most of us might have thought those types of worlds to be science-fiction fantastical. Today, they’re seen as totally plausible categories in the study of thousands of planets beyond our solar system. And Rory Barnes, a University of Washington astronomer who focuses on astrobiology and the habitability of exoplanets, suspects Star Wars creator George Lucas knew this could happen.

Barnes points to a book called “Habitable Planets for Man,” which was written for the Rand Corp. in 1964 (and is freely available on the Web).

“There’s stuff in there about circumbinary planets, something like Tatooine, and about exomoons,” Barnes told me. “It was only seven or eight years before George Lucas started writing Star Wars … so I suspect that he was at least aware of it.”

Even the fact that Lucas missed out on what’s now thought to be the biggest category of real-life planets — the ones that orbit red dwarf stars — serves as evidence for Barnes’ case.

The 1964 book discounted the idea that red-dwarf planets would be habitable, because of an undesirable tidal-lock effect in their orbits. Today, planetary scientists are warming up to the idea of habitable red-dwarf planets, but the only clear references to such worlds in the Star Wars canon are found in offshoots of the central nine-movie Skywalker series.

When Disney’s producers, writers and directors put together their post-Skywalker Star Wars movies, maybe they should work some red-dwarf planets into the plots.

To prime the pump for a look back at four decades of Star Wars planetary science, Barnes and I attended an advance screening of “The Rise of Skywalker” earlier this week — and then sat down for a Q&A in a nearby cafe. You’ll shouldn’t find any plot spoilers in the following transcript, which has been edited for brevity and clarity. But if you’re dead-set against reading anything about the movie, stop here and check back when you return from the theater.

GeekWire: It’s interesting to see how Earthlike most of the planets are in “The Rise of Skywalker.” Some have more desert, some are cold and icy, some have huge oceans. But you could walk around all of them without a spacesuit. Has it gotten to the point where people know if a planet has deserts or oceans?

Rory Barnes: Well, in our solar system, yes. Certainly not beyond our solar system.

Q: The farthest you can get is to analyze an exoplanet’s atmosphere.

A: Yeah. And even that’s only possible for the giant planets so far. People are starting to get down to some Neptune-size planets, but they have to be extremely close to their star. Getting down to the terrestrial worlds that we would be able to live on, that’s still a long way out.

The first chance will be with the James Webb Space Telescope [currently due for launch in 2021]. The key thing about the James Webb Space Telescope is that it’ll be the first telescope humanity’s ever built that’s able to detect passive life — meaning life that’s not broadcasting their television signals at us. Not intelligent life, but microbial life.

With something like five or more years of data, it might be able to tell us something about terrestrial planets. They’d have to be around some of the lowest-mass stars in the galaxy, something like 10% of the mass of our sun. Then maybe we can see a planet, and maybe sniff out the atmosphere.

Q: How will Webb sniff out the signs of life?

A: It would do that with something called transit transmission spectroscopy. When a planet crosses between Earth and the disk of a distant star, some of the light from that star gets filtered through the exoplanet’s atmosphere on its way to Earth. Then we can see the chemical fingerprints in the atmosphere, embedded in that stellar spectrum.

Q: I know there’s been some discussion about what the chemical fingerprints of life might be. It’s not just a case of finding oxygen, right?